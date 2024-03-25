55 Days of Cafe: A State College Tradition

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Penn State students have curated many traditions throughout the years, but one that entails extreme dedication is 55 Days of Cafe.

Cafe 210 is a laid-back college bar located in downtown State College across the street from Penn State’s campus. With outside patios in the front and back of the bar, many PSU students and alumni flock to Cafe especially on the bright and sunny days.

55 days of Cafe originated in 2008 when thousands of community members took on the challenge of attending Cafe 210 for 55 days straight.

The tradition starts the Monday after spring break and lasts until graduation weekend. The challenge spans over the last 55 days of the spring semester.

Now, I can probably guess what you thinking. Do the participants get anything in the end?

Yes. If you successfully purchase something at Cafe and check in at the table for all 55 days, your name will be engraved on a plaque and hung in Cafe 210 for years to come.

Also, successful participants are gifted a party on Tussey Mountain with included drinks, food, t-shirts and Go Karting after graduation weekend.

While this tradition is demanding of peoples time and money, Cafe’s Instagram offered some “Survival Tips” for participants.

“Coming during happy hour for half off any size draft beer and tea cups will help your money stretch!” “Use our daily food and drink specials to your advantage! Between out $5 basket deals and our pitcher specials, there is an option for everyone.” Cafe 210 Instagram

Alcohol is not the only thing that counts as a purchase during this challenge. There are many snack options available, you just need to buy something and show the receipt at the check in table.

As someone who has been interested in this challenge ever since I heard about it, I wanted to participate and test to see if I was able to complete 55 days successfully.

Unfortunately, I did not make it past day three.

I wanted to, but my busy schedule led me to forget to check in on the way home from class and by the time I remember, it was too late.

Although I was looking forward to the party on Tussey Mountain, I realized it is about the journey, not the destination. Those 55 days are more memorable than that one day the party would occur.

As these last seven weeks of the semester are wrapping up fast, it’s important to recognize these small memories and latch onto them before it is too late.

Just because I am not apart of the 55 day challenge anymore, it doesn’t mean I can’t still use this time to hangout with my friends at Cafe.

As silly as it sounds, the end if the school year us upon us and us seniors will not have opportunities like this again.

Whether successful in the 55 days of Cafe or not, it’s still a good way to bring an end to the school year and allocate special time with you and your friends before you don’t live in such close proximities anymore.