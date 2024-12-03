5 Books that have the perfect ways to say ‘I love you’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all have scenes in books and movies that have us on the edge of our seats; the ones we can recite word by word and they just never seem to get old.

While I feel for my neighbors who have heard my friend and I recite Timothée Chalamet’s “Little Women” monologue numerous times, I don’t feel bad enough to stop.

Allow me to add a few more quotes to your multi-part love declaration.

“Normal People” -Sally Rooney “Marianne, he said, I’m not a religious person but I do sometimes think God made you for me.” Sally Rooney This beautiful quote is from Sally Rooney’s “Normal People.” Rooney’s novel follows the lives of Connell and Marianne, who come from different social backgrounds. As we see them through adolescence, adulthood, breakups, reunions and struggles with mental health and self-worth, you can’t help but feel deeply connected toward the two lovers. “Before we Were strangers” -Renée Carlino “I felt it for Grace before I even had a name for it. I might have said the word a million times, but it sounded different now that I meant it. When I thought about what we had, it didn’t matter that it was just friendship. I loved her.” Renée Carlino Renee Carlino’s “Before We Were Strangers” starts with a “missed connection” post, following two former college friends who met and fell in love in college. The main character loves Jeff Buckley, who loves photography. Through the passing of time in this novel strangers become friends, friends become lovers and lovers become strangers. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” -V. E. Schwab “His heart has a draft. It lets in light. It lets in storms. It lets in everything.” V. E. Schwab “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab houses this beautiful quote. Schwab’s novel follows a young French woman over 300 years after she makes a deal with the devil to escape an unwanted marriage. We follow her story from France in 1714 to present day New York City. Addie is immortal, but it comes at a heavy price: everyone who meets her is cursed to forget her. This book is about the uncertainty of existence and making a moment enough. It asks the burning questions like, “How much of who we are lies in the impact we make?” and “When all is said and done, what is living?” “Love & Other Words” -Christina Lauren “Favorite word?” he whispers.

I don’t even hesitate: “You.” Christina Lauren “Love and Other Words,” written by Christina Lauren, follows the very emotional journey of Macy and Elliot, childhood sweethearts. The story explores the past, present and future in alternating timelines. We see the characters move past the blurred lines of friendship into romance. They once started as teenagers who shared their favorite dictionary words to say everything they didn’t know how to. “Every Summer After” -Carley Fortune “Sometimes I felt sure he was — like there was an invisible, unbreakable string that ran between us, stretching vast distances and keeping us joined.” Carley Fortune Carley Fortune’s “Every Summer After,” stars Percy and Sam, who rekindle their relationship after a decade long separation. The novel alternates between six past and present summers, while discussing love, friendship, growth and the lasting impact love can have on two people.

These novels hold some of my favorite quotes, and say “I love you” in unforgettable ways. I hope y’all enjoy reading these books as much as I did.