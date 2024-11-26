5 Unconventional Sweet Treats to Bring to Friendsgiving

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Are you attending a Friendsgiving party and were tasked with bringing the dessert but have no idea where to start? Are you tired of the same old pumpkin or apple pie for dessert and are looking for something different?

Well, if that’s the case, look no further because this list will certainly help you to satisfy your sweet tooth while still being interesting and innovative.

Although pumpkin and apple pies are great (and are wonderful classics), sometimes it’s fun to liven things up and these ten treats will definitely do that.

Caramel Apples Although these may seem like a common fall treat, caramel apples are a step up from the ordinary apple and pumpkin pie. They add a little bit of excitement (as the apples are now in stick form, a very innovative twist) without completely veering from the classic fall dessert path. Additionally, caramel apples are relatively easy to make as well as relatively cheap to buy making them the perfect quick treat to bring to Friendsgiving if you happened to forget that you were supposed to be on dessert duty. turkey cupcakes Who could ever pass up the opportunity to eat one of these adorable confections? With a Nutter Butter body and candy corn feathers, these turkey cupcakes are sure to be a crowd-pleaser. An especially great aspect of this dessert is that you can choose any cupcake flavor that you want. If you’re in a fall mood you can go with pumpkin spice, but if you’re sick of autumn and ready for winter or reminiscing about summer, you can do a typical flavor such as vanilla or chocolate. cranberry upside down cake If you have an affinity for baking (or are just feeling daring), cranberry upside down cake is what you should be making this friendsgiving season. The process is exactly the same as making pineapple upside down cake except, instead of pineapple, you use cranberries as the prime fruit. If you’re not a big fan of cranberry sauce, this dessert may not be for you. As an avid cranberry sauce fan myself, this dessert seems as if it could be a new friendsgiving staple. The cranberry may even bring about excitement for the coming winter months as cranberries are usually associated with the holiday season. Pumpkin cake pops If you’re not into the idea you can simply create a little bitof a twist on normal dessert. Take this title as you will. You can either make pumpkin-flavored pops or simply decorate the pops to look like pumpkins. If you really want to embody that fall spirit, you can do both. Cake pops are always scrumptious, but with the added pumpkin decor/flavor, these cake pops will be even more spectacular. Cake pops are also great as favors for the party, if you’re the Friendsgiving host and are interested in sending your guests home with a yummy gift. Snickerdoodle cookies Although the intense flavors of the spices in snickerdoodle cookies do not appeal to everyone, they certainly give a warmth to the atmosphere that represents the holiday spirit quite nicely. Snickerdoodle cookies are usually made with healthy doses of cinnamon, but the beauty of this type of cookie is that you can add as many (or as little) amounts of cinnamon you want. You can even add other spices, such as nutmeg or cardamom, to produce an even more dynamic and flavorful cookie. If perhaps you want to add spice but ensure that you don’t overwhelm the other guests, you can bring a side of vanilla ice cream to cut the richness of the cookie and add a little something extra.

These desserts will surely turn your Friendsgiving into a huge success and have all of your friends asking for the recipes.

Dessert is one of the most quintessential parts of a good party and no Friendsgiving celebration is complete without it.

I encourage you to use this list to create the most extravagant desserts as well as inspiration for any other unconventional treats you might come up with. After all, life is what you bake it.