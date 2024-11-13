This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

For many, the month of November is just a middleman between Halloween and winter festivities. Although there is Thanksgiving, there aren’t always a ton of activities that are involved with Thanksgiving like there are for Halloween and the winter holidays.

Sometimes, this can make for a very boring Noivember as you’ve just gotten over the excitement of October and are waiting in anticipation for December.

However, November doesn’t always have to be this way. There are plenty of ways in which November has the potential to shine and maybe even become your new favorite month.

Especially because, even if it’s shrouded behind the excitement of other months, November is an amazing month. The weather usually starts to get steadily colder here in Pennsylvania, making it the optimal time to wear stylish fall outfits and stay super cozy at home. What could be better than that?

Down below I have listed five ways that you can make your November just a little bit brighter.

Make a Fall Craft OK so maybe this isn’t exactly the most exciting activity, but it certainly is entertaining and will give you an outlet to let your creativity shine. Not to mention that there are a plethora of ideas that work for this. You can make a fun fall leaf garland out of construction paper (as pictured below), a tissue paper turkey, an autumnal wreath, decorate a wooden pumpkin or gourd and so much more. Crafting can be an extremely relaxing activity that can take your mind off of any stressors in your life. Even though it may seem “boring,” once you start crafting you won’t be able to stop. Have a “Harry Potter” Movie Marathon I’ve heard the argument on both sides; some say that “Harry Potter” is meant for September and October, while others say that it’s a December series. However, I think that people are skipping over the best month to watch a “Harry Potter” marathon: November. In my opinion, November works perfectly to mentally transport yourself to Hogwarts and tag along with Harry, Hermione and Ron as they embark on epic adventures. Besides preparing for December, there’s usually not too much happening, making it a wonderful time to settle in and spend the countless hours it takes to complete a “Harry Potter” marathon. Furthermore, November is the best time to watch “Harry Potter” because, in some of the movies, Halloween and Christmas are both depicted. November is the perfect bridge between the two. You can reminisce about Halloweekend and look forward to the winter holiday season. Bake Apple Pie (or any other fall treat) A staple for me during November is apple pie. The warm spices and flaky crust makes for a delicious treat for any chill November day. If you’re in a dorm, that’s no problem that can’t be solved. There are a multitude of recipes online for making dorm-safe apple pie, such as an apple pie mug cake, shown below. If you’re not into the whole apple pie thing, there are many other desserts that work as perfect substitutes. You can try making cinnamon buns from scratch or decorating cupcakes with turkey faces and feathers. Host Friendsgiving One of the best events that is already a November tradition is Friendsgiving. If you’ve never heard of it before, Friendsgiving involves gathering friends together for a mock Thanksgiving before the actual holiday. Everyone is encouraged to bring a food item (usually the classic Thanksgiving food such as turkey, mashed potatoes, etc.) and to just hang out and have fun. The traditional food spread isn’t a condition and if you want to take a more unique route, you can get takeout or make your favorite foods instead. If you decide to host your Friendsgiving, I recommend decorating a little and organizing some festive entertainment like a movie or game. Go Black Friday Shopping Last, but certainly not least, you can make this November special by going all out for Black Friday. This is arguably the greatest part of all things in November. Instead of just waiting around for Cyber Monday to order online, you can try going to your favorite store or (although a good one may be hard to find) a mall with your friends or family to peruse the sales and maybe buy yourself an early present or two. Besides getting great deals on items, I can vouch for the fact that you’ll have a magnificent time and make some lasting memories.

If you’re looking to have a more exciting November, just follow this guide and you’ll be all set. These activities will definitely make for the most eventful November ever and change it from somewhat dreary to totally delightful.