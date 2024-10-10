The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome to Penn State! As you embark on this new chapter, it’s important to find your stride. Check out these helpful tips to ease your transition and enhance your college experience. Everything included in this article are tips I wish someone had told me before my first week. Hopefully, these tips prepare you to become a true Nittany Lion.

Friendships

Don’t feel intimidated by the large friend groups stomping outside East Halls. This was how I was feeling my freshman year: worried, doubtful and left behind. But that is not the case. The friend groups people form in the first few months of school rarely last and often disband by the second semester. This doesn’t mean you won’t keep your friends from freshman year; it just means it’s okay to have a small circle of close, genuine friends. I recommend buying a door stopper so I could keep my door open and encourage my floormates to stop by. Although they may seem corny, attend the RA floor meetings. You may dread these meetings, but they can come in handy, offering various activities and sometimes food and drinks.

Navigating campus

Walk your schedule the day before classes start. This was one of the most helpful things I did as underclassmen. The campus is huge, it seems to get bigger and bigger the more you walk. I get it; it’s overwhelming and flustering, especially the first few weeks when you’re running late and have no idea where the Hammond or Keller buildings are. My advice: before classes start, while you still have free time, read over your schedule. Use Google or Apple Maps to find each building, and walk it out as if you had classes. This helps determine the amount of time you have to get to each class. It’s also nice to explore campus while it’s quiet. You might even discover some hidden gems like the arboretum.

Dining options

Don’t feel like you are in a toxic relationship with Findlay Commons Dining Hall. Venture out and explore other great dining options across campus. My personal favorite is Pollock Dining Hall, which offers a more comforting dining experience with far more options than Findlay. The color scheme and seating options deliver more of a restaurant feel. Not to mention they also have unlimited soft-serve ice cream.

dress for the weather

Don’t forget your winter coat. When you arrive here in August it may feel like paradise: perfect weather, no classes yet, and no parents. However, things switch up fairly quickly here. The weather can be extremely unpredictable. One day it’s sunny and you’re dripping sweat, and the next you’re freezing with no sunlight in sight. I recommend packing plenty of hoodies, stocking up on hand warmers, and bringing gloves, hats, scarves, and anything else you’d wear in freezing temperatures. The popular saying “Happy Valley” is cute, but it also reminds us we’re living in a valley, where the air is colder, denser and winds are a lot stronger.

use your resources