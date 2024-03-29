The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
Decorating eggs with my family is one of my favorite things to do when it comes to celebrating Easter. However, I usually struggle with decoration ideas and end up creating the same designs every year.
This year, I wanted to be prepared. I searched for inspiration to try different decoration methods, and here’s what I found.
- Wax Crayon
I tried this last year and had a lot of fun. You can use a wax crayon to draw whatever design you want, and it stays white when you dye the egg.
This video uses advanced tools and methods, but you can use a wax crayon that you find at many stores.
Last year, I made a frog and a cat with the wax crayon. I can’t wait to try new designs this year.
I will say that it’s hard to see the design you make on the egg, which can cause mistakes when drawing. I would recommend trying this method on a darker egg so your design is more prominent.
- Craft Supplies
This craft can be done with anything you find around your house: pipe cleaners, feathers, jewels, string and so many other things. You can use whatever you want.
Craft supplies offer more creativity in your designs. You can find random supplies and make them into a cohesive idea.
These eggs are fun because they appeal to more than one of the senses. You can create a lot of wacky eggs and have a more touch-based decoration, rather than sight-based.
- Glitter
Glitter is a messy option, but the outcome will be worth it. Something about glitter is so appealing to me and I’m probably not the only one.
Using glue and glitter, you can create different designs on your eggs with a monotone color palette. Not everyone likes a lot of colors, so this option offers an alternative to the bright colors associated with Easter and egg designs.
- Sharpie
I don’t know why I never thought of using a Sharpie before. You can draw whatever you want with a Sharpie, and the fine tip allows more control over your designs.
You can also dye the egg and then create the design, like the picture below, to add a pop of color.
You could draw people, animals or even just designs that you like. This gives the eggs a more personal touch because you get to draw on the egg and choose what the outcome will be.
- Paint
Paint can create a much more colorful egg. You can use multiple colors on one egg and have more control like with the Sharpie option.
This is a more time-consuming way to go, especially if you’re not good at painting like me. But it’ll be relaxing to paint while being with friends and family.
Your designs can go so many ways with this, and there are no bounds to what you can create. I’ll definitely be getting some inspiration from Pinterest.
I will be trying these new egg decoration methods and ideas, and I hope you do as well. Happy decorating, and have a wonderful Easter!