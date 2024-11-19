5 Dining Hall Hacks to Elevate your College Dining Experience

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

It’s that time of the fall when the dining hall menu begins losing its appeal — if it ever had any to begin with. You’re likely feeling tired of the same old meals and the temptation to order UberEats or DoorDash is growing stronger, but your bank account isn’t exactly on board with that plan.

If you’re bored with the same old dining hall food and want to switch things up without breaking the bank, keep reading for five hacks that will surely elevate your campus dining experience.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

(If your dining hall doesn’t have a microwave, this hack isn’t for you). While buffalo chicken dip won’t serve as a main meal, it can easily serve as a side dish that your dining hall probably doesn’t have. For this hack, you’ll need a bowl, chicken, shredded cheese, cream cheese, buffalo sauce and ranch. Start with shredding chicken in your bowl and mix that with some shredded cheese from your salad station. Then add the cream cheese, buffalo sauce and ranch. Mix everything together and put it in the microwave for 3-4 minutes. After it comes out, top it off with some more shredded cheese and place it back in the microwave for another minute or so until the cheese is melted. On a separate dish, grab some chips, carrots, celery, or any other dipper you want and enjoy.

Crunchwrap Supreme

Just to be clear, this probably won’t taste anything like a Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme, so change your expectations accordingly. However, it could still very well beat whatever your dining hall serves for dinner. If your dining hall doesn’t have tortillas, grab a pack from the store to bring along; they’re also great for making chicken caesar wraps in the dining hall. For this hack, you’ll need a plate, a large flour tortilla, shredded cheese, your choice of meat, tortilla chips, lettuce, tomatoes and any other toppings you like. Use a panini press if you have one; otherwise, ask someone to quickly grill or press it for you. Start by finding your preferred meat and shredding it if it’s whole. Lay out your tortilla and sprinkle shredded cheese on it. You can microwave the cheese with a bit of milk to create a nacho cheese sauce, but using shredded cheese works just fine. Next, layer your shredded or ground meat on top of the cheese. Add a few chips over the meat, followed by lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream if you like. Fold the tortilla into a crunchwrap (you may need to use an additional tortilla for support) and then grill it. Serve it with guacamole for dipping and enjoy.

Root Beer Float

Even though this is a really simple hack, I was honestly surprised when I found it online since I hadn’t thought of it myself, so I figured I’d share it anyway. Just grab a cup, fill it with vanilla ice cream from your dining halls soft serve machine and then use the soda machine to top it off with root beer.

Spinach Dip

If you’re not a fan of buffalo chicken dip, you might enjoy this spinach dip instead. For this dining hall hack, you’ll need spinach, shredded mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, cream cheese and some salt. First, tear the spinach into small pieces or chop it with a knife. Combine the spinach with the cream cheese, some of the mozzarella and parmesan. Mix in a pinch of salt and microwave for 3-4 minutes. Once it’s heated, add a layer of mozzarella cheese on top and microwave for an additional minute. Serve with chips for dipping and enjoy.

Bacon egg and cheese sandwich