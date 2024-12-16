Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
black and white photo of a camera
black and white photo of a camera
Photo by Marx Ilagan from Pexels
Life

5 Digital Cameras To Add To Your Christmas List

Maggie Alderisio
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

The digital camera has made an unprecedented comeback over the past year and is quickly becoming a staple again for girls everywhere. As a generation that has always grown up with a phone in our back pocket to snap a high-quality photo with immediately, there is something nostalgic and fulfilling about using a real camera to capture your life.

As the designated camera friend, I have researched and compiled the best cameras to add to your wishlist this Christmas.

SD Card adapter

Not a camera, but an essential if you end up buying any camera on this list. This one from Amazon is affordable and allows you to transfer the pictures immediately to your photos app on your iPhone. It fits a variety of SD cards, and its convenience saves you from the endless stream of “can you send me those photos?” because they can be transferred instantly.

Sony Cyber-shot

The Sony Cyber-Shot is simple to use and perfect for someone new to cameras without sacrificing good quality. You can find them used on Amazon or Ebay with varying prices between $100-$200.

Pros:

  • Compact and ligthweight
  • Multiple color options
  • Video capability
  • Can find used for around $150

Cons:

  • Short battery life
  • The vintage models aren’t made anymore so you have to buy used
  • Micro SD card doesn’t fit in all adapters
@retro.camerashop

📷🔴Sony Cyber-Shot DSC-W530 14.1 MP Digital Still Camera with Carl Zeiss Vario-Tessar 4x Wide-Angle Optical Zoom Lens and 2.7-inch LCD (Silver) (OLD MODEL) DM FOR PRICE #sonycybershot #fyp #canon #digitalcamera #sony #viral #vintage #fujifilm #camera

♬ original sound – Tremix
Kodak pixpro

One of the most affordable options on the list, this one is great if you are going to be taking it out often and don’t want to worry about damaging a very expensive camera. This is perfect for someone that doesn’t care about many of the bells and whistles more expensive cameras offer.

Pros:

  • Very affordable
  • User friendly
  • Good quality for the price
  • Compact

Cons:

  • Short battery life
  • Very basic features
  • Slow shooting
@angelicaramosss

Affordable digital cam for the summer 💫 #digitalcamera #kodak #kodakpixprofz55 #pixprofz55 #photography #camera

♬ original sound – summer songs<333
NIKON Coolpix S330

Very similar to the Sony Cyber-Shot, the Nikon Coolpix is semi-affordable and offers an easy display for beginners and casual photographers while also including some more premium options.

Pros:

  • Compact
  • Good video quality
  • Cute color options

Cons:

  • Slow shooting, especially in low light
  • Plastic body
@digicam.syd

Nikon coolpix s3300 in pink as requested by a customer 🌸💖🎀🌷💗 Third collection out now on ig -> @digicam.syd 🌺 link in bio ☺️ #digitalcamera #digicam #canon #canonixus #samsung #sony #sonycybershot #sydney #nikon #coolpix #fujifilm #panasonic #digitalcameras #digicamshop #smallbusiness #preloved #secondhand

♬ suara asli – 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐞. – 𝟑𝟎𝟑 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐞.
Canon Powershot SD80

Another good, compact no-frills camera, the Canon Powershot series has many options in an affordable price range, especially if you buy it used.

Pros:

  • Good image quality even with older models
  • Older models are very affordable
  • Good zoom and video capabilities

Cons:

  • Newer models can be unnecessarily expensive
  • Low quality in poor lighting
@lenny.0101

Pocket DigiCams are on the rise, which one is your favourite? If you don’t have one yet, check this Canon Powershot SD780 IS Digital ELPH 📸#cameras #vintage #thrift

♬ Just chill time ♪ Relax with lovely singing voice ♪(1517570) – Chiemikan
Canon Powershot g7x

This last one is the priciest option out of the five and is definitely better suited for a more serious photographer. Its high-quality video performance makes it a popular choice for people looking to vlog or use their camera for content. Its screen also flips upwards, aiding this function.

Its larger lens makes it less compact than some of the other options, but it also gives it more of a retro camera feel.

Pros:

  • Extremely high quality
  • More features
  • Great for videos

Cons:

  • Expensive
  • Better for more advanced photographers
  • Larger to carry around
@christyslifee

FINALLY got my hands on the viral camera i’ve been looking for everywhere!!!🥹📸🖤🔝 @canonusa #canong7x #canoncamera #canonphotography #unboxing #digitalcamera

♬ original sound – ross

No matter which camera you choose, you’ll be able to up your photo game and capture all your moments in a much more fun way than just on a phone.

Just be ready to be on photographer duty at all times from here on out!

Maggie is a first year student at Penn State University and is majoring in Broadcast Journalism. When she isn't writing, you can find her going out with her friends, listening to Noah Kahan, Taylor Swift, and Zach Bryan, or cheering on Penn State from the student section. Originally from Upstate NY, she is so excited to be here and writing for Her Campus @ PSU.