5 Digital Cameras To Add To Your Christmas List

The digital camera has made an unprecedented comeback over the past year and is quickly becoming a staple again for girls everywhere. As a generation that has always grown up with a phone in our back pocket to snap a high-quality photo with immediately, there is something nostalgic and fulfilling about using a real camera to capture your life.
As the designated camera friend, I have researched and compiled the best cameras to add to your wishlist this Christmas.
- SD Card adapter
-
Not a camera, but an essential if you end up buying any camera on this list. This one from Amazon is affordable and allows you to transfer the pictures immediately to your photos app on your iPhone. It fits a variety of SD cards, and its convenience saves you from the endless stream of “can you send me those photos?” because they can be transferred instantly.
- Sony Cyber-shot
-
The Sony Cyber-Shot is simple to use and perfect for someone new to cameras without sacrificing good quality. You can find them used on Amazon or Ebay with varying prices between $100-$200.
Pros:
- Compact and ligthweight
- Multiple color options
- Video capability
- Can find used for around $150
Cons:
- Short battery life
-
- The vintage models aren’t made anymore so you have to buy used
-
- Micro SD card doesn’t fit in all adapters
- Kodak pixpro
-
One of the most affordable options on the list, this one is great if you are going to be taking it out often and don’t want to worry about damaging a very expensive camera. This is perfect for someone that doesn’t care about many of the bells and whistles more expensive cameras offer.
Pros:
- Very affordable
-
- User friendly
-
- Good quality for the price
-
- Compact
-
Cons:
- Short battery life
-
- Very basic features
-
- Slow shooting
- NIKON Coolpix S330
-
Very similar to the Sony Cyber-Shot, the Nikon Coolpix is semi-affordable and offers an easy display for beginners and casual photographers while also including some more premium options.
Pros:
- Compact
- Good video quality
- Cute color options
Cons:
- Slow shooting, especially in low light
-
- Plastic body
- Canon Powershot SD80
-
Another good, compact no-frills camera, the Canon Powershot series has many options in an affordable price range, especially if you buy it used.
-
Pros:
-
- Good image quality even with older models
-
- Older models are very affordable
-
- Good zoom and video capabilities
-
Cons:
-
- Newer models can be unnecessarily expensive
-
- Low quality in poor lighting
- Canon Powershot g7x
-
This last one is the priciest option out of the five and is definitely better suited for a more serious photographer. Its high-quality video performance makes it a popular choice for people looking to vlog or use their camera for content. Its screen also flips upwards, aiding this function.
Its larger lens makes it less compact than some of the other options, but it also gives it more of a retro camera feel.
Pros:
- Extremely high quality
- More features
- Great for videos
Cons:
- Expensive
- Better for more advanced photographers
- Larger to carry around
No matter which camera you choose, you’ll be able to up your photo game and capture all your moments in a much more fun way than just on a phone.
Just be ready to be on photographer duty at all times from here on out!