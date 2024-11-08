The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Fall is the perfect time to curl up with a cozy blanket and a good book. As the leaves start to fall from the trees and the air turns pleasantly cool, here are some books to get you ready for the cozy fall vibe.

The “Harry Potter” Series

Written by J.K. Rowling, this fan favorite series is perfect for the fall. These books follow the magical adventure of young wizard Harry Potter as he navigates life at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Alongside his friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, Harry fights dark forces to protect the wizard world. The series has seven books, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” and finally “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows,” which you can binge-read right from the start or just pick up your favorite of the seven. The best part is that the books were converted into movies (of the same titles), which are perfect to watch during a cold fall afternoon.

The “Twilight” Series

Similar to “Harry Potter,” the “Twilight” series is a fan favorite fall vibe. Written by Stephenie Meyer, the “Twilight” series follows Bella Swan, a high school girl who starts a love triangle with her best friend turned werewolf Jacob Black and Edward Cullen, a mysterious vampire. Set in Forks, Washington, the four books, “Twilight,” “New Moon,” “Eclipse” and “Breaking Dawn” captivated readers, sparking a massive fandom leading to successful film adaptations. Reading or even watching the “Twilight” series on a cozy fall evening with the fireplace on is an ideal autumn night.

“The Secret History”

This novel by Donna Tartt is by far a captivating fall read. “The Secret History” is a psychological thriller that revolves around a group of elite college students studying classical literature at a small liberal arts college in Vermont. The story is narrated by Richard Papen, a new student who becomes entangled with a charismatic professor and his tight-knit group of students. Papen reflects years later about a situation that led to the murder of their friend, Bunny Corcoran. The events leading up to the murder are revealed sequentially. Letting you play detective, this book has you rereading lines to see if you can solve murder. Maybe it’s because of the weather being dreary or maybe it’s because of Halloween causing a spooky environment, but this book is absolutely a fall read.

“Little Fires Everywhere “

This Celeste Ng novel is a thought-provoking family drama that examines complex relationships and societal issues. While that sounds heavy, the book provides a cold autumn vibe. Set in the affluent suburb of Shaker Heights, Ohio, the story revolves around two families: the Richardsons, a well-to-do family, and Mia Warren, a single mother and artist who arrives in town with her daughter Pearl. The families’ lives intertwine, causing secrets and tensions to arise. Celeste Ng does a beautiful job capturing the nuances of relationships and the idea of what it means to fit in. “Little Fires Everywhere” is both moving and thought-provoking, making it a great choice for fall reading, especially with its exploration of change and reflection. A bonus is that the book was adapted into a limited series on Hulu starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.

“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”