4 Winter Mocktails to Get You Into the Holiday Spirit

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

With the widespread popularity and availability of holiday classics such as eggnog and hot chocolate, the drink options for parties and get-togethers can become quite repetitive and dull.

Although delicious, eggnog and hot chocolate are quite frankly overused, as if they’re the only acceptable beverages to behold during the holiday season.

However, this is simply an old-fashioned notion and completely dismantless the possibility of indulging in other (possibly even better tasting) flavorful drinks that are at your disposal.

If you’re looking for a brand new holiday favorite, or simply a non-alcoholic drink for this winter, then this article is the perfect fit for you.

Non-Alcoholic Mulled Wine

Although its name seems quite contradictory, it truly is possible to make wine that isn’t alcoholic. If you’re thinking that it just sounds like glorified grape juice, your thinking couldn’t be farther from the truth. Non-alcoholic mulled wine combines fragrant spices and either juice or non-alcoholic red wine to create a warm and wonderful mixture of flavors. It will warm you on the inside and outside and will make you want to curl up with a cozy blanket and a good book or movie. If you opt to go for the juice option, you can merge cranberry juice and pomegranate juice to create a delightful, fruity concoction. If you prefer using non-alcoholic red wine, you can merely go to the store and pick out your favorite brand or type of non-alcoholic wine. Mix the juice or the wine with spices, such as cardamom, cloves, cinnamon and star anise. Add some oranges, and you’re all set to enjoy some tasty non-alcoholic mulled wine.

Hot Cranberry Juice

The recipe is pretty similar to the mulled wine, with ingredients such as cinnamon, cloves and orange. However, in this recipe, the main component is cranberry juice. To make this mocktail, you simply heat cranberry juice, cinnamon sticks, cloves, sliced oranges and a squeeze of lemon in a saucepan and stir. You can even add honey into the mixture for a little more sweetness if you so wish. This tart yet refreshing mocktail will dazzle those who are lovers of cranberry and bring a little more excitement to the holiday season. Cranberry is a staple when it comes to the winter months; it looks beautiful as winter decor and delicious in winter desserts and drinks.

Spiced Vanilla-Bean Steamers

If you’re looking for something a little creamier and less bitter a spiced vanilla-bean steamer is the way to go. Although it may not contain the tangy delectability of the juice in the first two recipes it certainly makes up in flavor with its warm and ambrosial spices. This mocktail is tea based, which makes it the perfect drink to accompany you as you curl up next to the fireplace on a chilly winter night. Even though the recipe contains a few more steps than the previous ones, this mocktail is sure to delight. To indulge in a steamer, your first step is to buy turmeric tea bags. It may come as a surprise, but turmeric is the base of the steamer and helps to bring out its soft yet exquisite flavor. In the kitchen, though, your first step is to boil water and sugar together. Then you’ll add a vanilla pod and bring the mixture to a simmer. After that, you’ll add the tea bags and let it steep, and finally, voila, you’ll have made a milky, tasteful drink perfect to woo guests at a holiday party.

Non-Alcoholic Apple Cider Hot Toddy