4 Upcoming Releases to Look Forward to

Need something to help you get through the next few months of cold and studying? What could be better than an exciting list of upcoming movie and television releases? Here are four exciting and fast-approaching releases for you to look forward to at the end of 2024 and 2025.

“Outer Banks” season 4

Although OBX is a summer staple, season four is quickly approaching with its season premiere on Oct. 4 with the second half of the show releasing on Nov. 7. Some fans have expressed annoyance at this two-part release, but according to Forbes, season three logged 99 million viewing hours. With that, it's a safe bet that fans will watch regardless of the release schedule. This series follows a group of North Carolina teenagers as they embark on a wild treasure hunt. The new season is expected to explore the aftermath of their successful hunt. As seen in the season 4 trailer, the group is taking on a new hunt after running through all of the treasure they recovered from their El Dorado mission. Viewers can also expect new relationship developments between the main characters. Season three was released on Feb. 23, 2023, so it has been a little over a year and a half since the Pogues hit the screen. Some fans expressed annoyance that season four will have just ten episodes and that the Pogues will all be making a return to the big screen.

“Georgie and Mandy’s first marriage”

Calling all "The Big Bang Theory" and "Young Sheldon" fans, a new spinoff is hitting this television universe on Oct. 17. The new sitcom stars Emily Osment (Mandy) and Montana Jordan (Georgie) are both returning characters from "Young Sheldon." Although members of the "Young Sheldon" cast Zoe Perry (Mary) and Raegan Revord (Missy) are confirmed to be guest-starring on the show, main character Iain Armitage (Sheldon) has shockingly not been confirmed to appear in the spinoff. This series will focus on the relationship between Georgie and Mandy that began in "Young Sheldon" as the young couple tackles parenthood. The title is likely coined from Georgie's (at least) two marriages and divorces in "The Big Bang Theory" universe. However, some fans are both speculating and hoping that this title hints there is a chance for the characters to find happy ending despite their previous divorce.

“Time Cut”

2024 is clearly a big year for actress Madison Bailey as she stars in two major releases this year: "Outer Banks" and "Time Cut," which is set to premier Oct. 30 2024. Bailey is most widely known for her role as Kiara in "OBX," but "Time Cut" will be her first new starring role. "Time Cut," directed by Hannah Macpherson, follows Lucy Field (Madison Bailey) as she attempts to save her sister's life after being murdered by a serial killer with a time machine. The film is a perfect recipe for an epic time-travel slasher. Field's sister is played by Antonia Gentry, who is known for her role as Ginny in "Ginny and Georgia." To add to such great success, Bailey also launched her singing career on Sept. 27. Bailey released a single called "The Grey" and it surpassed 57,000 listens in just two days. Fans are happy to see Bailey expanding her career in both music and genre and also becoming a solo star. They recognize that she is separating herself from her typecast in her "Outer Banks" role.

“Snow White”