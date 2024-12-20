4 Fashion Influencers You Should Be Following

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Social media influencers currently have a major cultural impact on society. We can turn to them for almost anything: makeup reviews, book and movie recommendations, new recipes and outfit inspiration of course.

You should add these four fashion influencers to your following if you haven’t done so already.

@Rocky_Barnes Rocky Barnes is a famous model who is growing her presence on social media. She currently has nearly 200 thousand followers on TikTok and creates content sharing her daily outfits. Her style is glamorous with eclectic hints of retro inspiration. She tends to incorporate bright colors and fun patterns into her looks, which contrasts the minimalistic and beige trends we’ve seen everywhere in the last few years. Barnes also focuses heavily on accessorizing which elevates her outfits from good to great. @rocky_barnes @hannahlizzy_ Hannah Lizzy is a TikToker with almost 300 thousand followers and centers her content around fashion and lifestyle while working post-grad in corporate fashion. Lizzy posts a variety of videos from breaking down the best items from a brand’s latest drop to getting dressed for a night out, reviewing new pieces she received and sharing her latest wish-list items. Her preference is a mix between classic and trendy and she focuses on building a closet full of staple items. These pieces allow her to create looks that never go out of style. If you’re looking for outfit inspiration for your next vacation or if you’re unsure where to buy the most durable pair of black knee-high boots, totally check out Lizzy on TikTok. @hannahlizzy_ @MAdeleine_White Madeleine White is one of the most famous influencers on this list. She currently sits at 4.6 million followers on TikTok, and for good reason. She is one of the internet’s favorite fashion girlies and house music girlfriends. Her content is similar to Barnes’s as she frequently posts “get dressed with me” videos, showcasing the thought processes behind her outfits. Whether she is attending a red carpet premiere, lunch with friends or going to watch her fiance headline at a music festival, you can count on White to deliver the most stylish outfits. She’s also known for experimenting with unique fashion pieces, and those videos almost always go viral. White is centered around having fun and being creative, and her style shows it. @madeleine_white @kimebrahimi Kim is a fashion content creator with a little over 300 thousand followers on TikTok. She makes similar videos to the rest of the creators on this list, but her thrifting vlogs set her apart. She enjoys second-hand fashion and often documents her trips to the thrift store, showing what she chooses to purchase or leave behind. These videos are extremely entertaining and highlight the importance of shopping second-hand. She finds such unique pieces not made or sold in stores today, which makes her style intensely unique. Her thrifting vlogs are well-recorded and worth taking a look at, especially if you never thought of shopping second-hand before. @kimebrahimi

These influencers should be at the top of your watch list if you’re looking to elevate your style or just enjoy content centered around fashion.