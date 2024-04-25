10 Lessons from ’10 Things I Hate About You’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

“10 Things I Hate About You” is more than a cult classic. It’s a timeless gem that resonates with audiences of all ages.

Released on March 31, 1999, it’s a modern retelling of Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew.” Younger and popular sister Bianca Stratford is forbidden to date until her older “shrew” sister, Katarina “Kat” Stratford, does.

As “10 Things I Hate About You” commemorates its 25th anniversary, I want to revisit this beloved movie and discuss 10 valuable lessons it teaches.

take risks

If you have not seen it yet, please take two minutes to watch my favorite movie scene of all time. Patrick Verona serenades Kat by singing “Can’t Take My Eyes off You” to get her attention while she’s at soccer practice. It’s a truly remarkable performance. He is tackled by security guards, but Kat breaks him out of detention. In doing so, they become closer and realize they are a perfect match. Acting on their feelings for each other is foreign to them both, but they take risks and find love. Take a risk.

“don’t let anyone make you feel like you don’t deserve what you want. Go for it.”

Patrick Verona said this quote during a pep talk to Cameron James about not giving up hope on Bianca. These sweet and simple words motivate him. “First of all, Joey is not half the man you are. Secondly, don’t let anyone ever make you feel like you don’t deserve what you want. Go for it,” Verona told James. If you want something, listen to Verona. Go for it.

Actions speak louder than words

Cameron James was completely smitten with Bianca. When he learned that Bianca needed a French tutor, he learned French to help her. This action, and many others throughout the movie, is what makes Bianca fall for James. Do things for people you love. It's always "I love you" but never "I learned French for you" — Sheena 🎀 (@cazafurcias66) September 2, 2021

you don’t have to Follow societal norms

In the film, a sign saying “What is popular is not always right; what is right is not always popular” hangs in Mr. Morgan’s English classroom. This Albert Einstein quote is particularly fitting for Kat’s character. She continually challenges typical expectations of young women in high school and refuses to conform to societal norms, remaining individualistic and unapologetically herself. True fulfillment comes from embracing your own unique identity. View this post on Instagram A post shared by draunk♡ (@draunk)

Change is possible

The film emphasizes that change is possible and vital for introspection and fulfillment. Kat and Verona embody this lesson. Kat gradually opens up and allows herself to be vulnerable, something she never allowed herself to be in the beginning. Similarly, Verona starts as a scary loner, but he drops his tough appearance and reveals his compassionate and genuine side as he interacts with Kat and the other characters. Change is a part of life. It offers chances for growth, understanding and a deeper sense of genuineness. Giphy

parents are trying their best

I am not denying that Walter Stratford is a strict father with indisputably sexist views. Despite his overprotectiveness, Mr. Stratford’s intentions stem from a place of true concern for his two daughters. His efforts to shield his girls from heartbreak and sorrow reflect his deep love. Despite his initial resistance, Mr. Stratford gradually trusts his daughters and recognizes their independence. He realizes that being a parent means allowing your children to make their own decisions and mistakes. Like everyone else, parents are imperfect, but they are trying their best. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 10 Things I Hate About You (@10thingsiihateaboutyou)

LOve comes At unexpected times

In “10 Things I Hate About You,” love manifests surprisingly. The film portrays that love can arise amid chaos, which catches many characters off guard. Kat, for example, is a fiercely independent woman who initially mocks the idea of romance. Her viewpoint changes as she navigates high school life alongside persistent Verona. Despite the initial hostility, an unexpected and beautiful connection grows between Kat and Verona. Love is not bound by expectations or plans. It thrives in spontaneity. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Frida Cinema (@thefridacinema)

Stereotypes aren’t always true

The character’s stereotypes are clear at the beginning of the film. Bianca is seen as a popular pretty girl everyone loves while Kat is seen as the argumentative, difficult, loner older sister. We see these characters gain depth and show different sides of themselves as the movie progresses. Bianca realizes that hot and popular Joey Bronner is not her dream guy, and Kat finally lets down the walls she’s put up. The main stereotype portrayed in the film is people being scared of Verona. They said he was a criminal and lit a state trooper on fire, or that he once ate a live duck, everything but the beak and feet. None of these are true, and he is actually caring and fun. Never judge a person’s identity on how they might first appear. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MIND CHASER QUOTES (@mindchaserquotes)

Love and hate can be intertwined

The movie isn’t called “10 Things I Hate About You” for nothing. For an English assignment, students were assigned to write their own Shakespeare-inspired sonnet and Kat read hers aloud to the class. In a poem titled, “10 Things I Hate About You,” Kat describes to Patrick Verona the things she hates about him. She ends with the lines, “But mostly I hate the way I don’t hate you, not even close, not even a little bit, not even at all,” before leaving in tears. This scene reminds us that the people that we love the most are often the ones who drive us the craziest.

Heath ledger was the best