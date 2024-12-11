This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Wondering what to do when the most wonderful time of the year hits? Below is a collection to watch throughout December that’s perfect for cozying up with hot chocolate to.

“Die Hard”

Starting off, we have “Die Hard,” directed by John McTiernan and released in 1988. Although this is up for debate, so many people would come together to agree that this is absolutely a Christmas movie. In Los Angeles, at the Nakatomi Plaza, terrorists attack and take several hostages, those of whom include John McClane’s wife of their estranged marriage. John McClane, a police officer in New York City, makes it his mission to save everyone. Especially around the holiday season, this shows that it’s important to do anything you possibly can for your loved ones and others, even if there is such little hope. Making sacrifices for others is what makes you a powerful person in life.

“It’s a Wonderful Life”

Next up, we have “It’s a Wonderful Life,” directed by Frank Capra and released in 1946. Even though this is a much older film than the others, and the original version is not even in color, it still relays such an important message to its viewers. As a businessman, George Bailey is contemplating committing suicide on Christmas Eve, and a guardian angel named Clarence is sent to him in order to stop him. He does this by showing him all the good in his life and how he, himself, changed the lives of the people around him for the better. This film entails an extremely hard-hitting subject for its time while communicating that the world is so much of a better place with us in it.

“Eloise at Christmastime”

This next film is more on the children’s side, but not limited to it. “Eloise at Christmas Time” was directed by Kevin Lima and released in 2003. This film was based on Kay Thompson’s book published in 1958 of the same title. Eloise is a six-year-old girl who lives in the Plaza Hotel in New York City. Besides her usual shenanigans, Eloise’s goal is to reunite the owner of the hotel’s daughter with her true love before marrying the wrong man. We have the obvious theme of true love and how we always have the one person for us. Eloise’s character demonstrates that we should always try to bring joy to others and lighten up one’s day because having fun can change someone’s life.

“The Christmas Chronicles”

Directed by Clay Kaytis, “Christmas Chronicles” is a Netflix movie that was released in 2018. Being the newest on this list, it proves to us that magical Christmas movies are still able to be made, even now. After being left home alone by their parents on Christmas Eve, Kate and Teddy form a plan to capture Santa. After sneaking into his sleigh that crashes, they all must work together in order to save Christmas. Similar to many other holiday movies, this one reminds us that it’s important to stick together with family because they are the most important people in our lives.

“Santa Buddies”

Adding onto the “Buddies” film series, we have “Santa Buddies,” released in 2009 and directed by Robert Vince. This film was distributed by Walt Disney Pictures, meaning we already know that it’s bound to be magical. The group of dogs team up once again to spread Christmas cheer. When Santa Paw’s son forgets the true meaning of Christmas, the Buddies must remind him. What we take away from this is that it isn’t about the gifts we receive but what we do for others. It’s not the physical item that’s important, but the love we show others and the spirit we carry.

“The Elf on the Shelf: An Elf’s Story”

Many of us are familiar with “The Elf on the Shelf,” where families have elves that move every night and report back to the North Pole. “The Elf on the Shelf: An Elf’s Story” was directed by Chadd Eikhoff and released in 2011. After an elf, Chippy is assigned to a family, he must face the repercussions of their son not believing in the magic of Christmas. Taylor ends up ruining this special time for others, so Chippy must save this family’s Christmas. To do so, he must restore the magic in this home, beginning with belief. This makes children feel like they are truly part of the wonders of Christmas. This being the first animated movie on the list, it truly illustrates the power of believing.

“The Year Without a Santa Claus”

This next film is a stop-motion animation, similar to many Christmas films of its time. Released in 1974, “The Year Without a Santa Claus” was directed by Arthur Rankin Jr. and Jules Bass. Santa truly believes no one believes in him anymore and has forgotten about how much of an impact he has on Christmas. Due to this, he cancels Christmas and decides not to deliver gifts. In order to fix this, a team made up of Mrs. Claus and elves embark on a journey to save Christmas. They are able to convince Santa that people hold the spirit of Christmas deep in their hearts. No matter what obstacles we may face and events that may take us back, with this magic in our hearts, we can conquer and face anything in our way.

“Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!”

Now we have one of my all-time favorite Christmas Movies: “Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!” This movie was directed by Arlene Stanford and was released in 2011. It’s based on the Disney Channel original series, “Good Luck Charlie.” As the Duncan family is setting off to Palm Springs for Christmas, Teddy volunteers to take her own flight in an attempt to prove she is responsible. Disapproving, Amy follows her, but there are no other flights available. So, they must travel from Denver to Palm Springs using any type of transportation you can name. All while this is happening, the remainder of the Duncan family must face the reality of being alone with Amy’s parents. There is only one word that describes what this movie is about: family . Whether it’s Bob learning how to raise Charlie or mother-daughter relationships, family is the most important thing.

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” is a movie that was released in 1989 and directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik. This film incorporates comedy and action in order to make it entertaining and keep its audience hooked. Clark Griswold simply wanted to spend a peaceful holiday with his family. However, things were bound to get out of hand from the very beginning. His plans to make everything go perfectly smoothly take a turn as more of their family members show up, and madness begins to outbreak. Although any possible thing you can predict will go wrong in this movie does, it shows us that families have a wild side and things may turn chaotic. But no matter what, the sole idea of being alongside one another will make it the best possible Christmas.

“Miracle on 34th Street”

This next movie is entitled “Miracle on 34th Street,” and is a remake of an older version released in 1947. This specific one was released in 1994 and directed by Les Mayfield. This movie is about a six-year-old girl named Susan who finds out Santa is not real. With the help of Santa himself and the man down the hall, they attempt to bring her spirit back. After getting the entire town to believe after appearing in court, Christmas faith is restored for all. Having hope and something to truly put your heart into will take you so far. Whether this is if Santa is real or if miracles can happen, never lose sight of what you want because having faith will take us far.

“A Christmas Story”

All Ralphie wants for Christmas this year is a Red Ryder air rifle. In the film “A Christmas Story,” directed by Bob Clark and released in 1983, there’s only one word to describe it: hilarious. Whether it’s featuring a scene with Ralphie’s bully or his father, who isn’t always the most cheerful, there is never a dull moment. This is what Christmas should be about: pure joy and happiness. This movie is unique by taking us through how a young boy named Ralphie experiences Christmas. No matter how old you get, you should hold onto your spirit because it’s truly a blessing to be able to look back on how you once experienced the thrills of Christmas as a child.

“The Santa Clause”

Another movie that widely focuses on the belief aspect of Christmas is Disney’s “The Santa Clause.” This movie was directed by John Pasquin and released in 1994. Viewers believed it to be so monumental that two other movies were added to the franchise. After Santa falls off Scott’s roof and is not able to deliver gifts, Scott must suit up in order to save Christmas. He believes this is only a one-night job, however, he soon realizes that he’s the new Santa Claus from now on. After being persistent at first, he soon realizes this is his reality. He learns that the power of Christmas comes from us. Simply believing in something is the first step. You don’t need to see something to believe in it, but once you do have faith, it will end up coming true.

“A Christmas Carol”

Over time, the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol” has been told in a variety of ways. This specific one is Disney’s “A Christmas Carol,” directed by Robert Zemeckis and released in 2009. Our character Scrooge has no Christmas spirit. This man, who is so miserable during the holidays, is visited by ghosts of the past, present and future to help open his eyes and show him the true meaning of the holidays. The main theme of this film is redemption. Although Scrooge has felt this way towards Christmas for all these years, it wasn’t too late. No matter what, everyone can change as a person and gain Christmas spirit.

“Jack Frost”

This movie is a tear-jerker and focuses on the relationship between a father and a son. Directed by Troy Miller and released in 1998, “Jack Frost” is still one of the most moving Christmas movies to this day. Jack Frost had the perfect life. However, as a rockstar, he was never home, which caused his family to be neglected. After Jack unexpectedly passes away, it leaves his family distraught. After his son, Charlie, plays a tune on the golden harmonica his father had given him, Jack comes back to life… as a snowman. Jack’s coming back to life makes him realize that he should never have spent time away from his family. Jack and his son attempt to rekindle their bond to make up for their lost time. This movie makes it clear to us that if we are mourning a loved one during this holiday season, it’s best to hold on to the happy memories of them because it keeps them alive.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Now, we are getting into the classics. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” was directed by Tim Burton and Henry Selick and was released in 1993. The worldwide debate of whether this is a Christmas or Halloween movie still stands, but it has “Christmas” in the title. Bored of the typical Halloween Town, Jack Skellington realizes Christmastown exists. He devises a plan to take over Santa’s job and torment families in that world. When Jack’s plans go awry, he soon realizes that he doesn’t belong. He now needs to save Sally and Santa from Oogie Boogie. Christmas ends up being saved, and it now becomes clear to Jack where he should remain: as Pumpkin King with his love, Sally. Although change is difficult, and it was the right choice for Jack to stay home, Santa still brought a little bit of Christmas to them. It’s difficult to accept change sometimes, but even if things aren’t going smoothly first, positive things will always come out of it.

“Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”

Now for the timeless tales that appear in Disney’s “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas.” This film was released in 1999 and directed by many, including Falkenstein, Raymond, Mann, Shelton and Speers. Consisting of our favorite characters, this film is made up of three different stories. Beginning with Mickey and Minnie’s story, they learn that Christmas isn’t about the gifts we receive but what we give up in order to make others happy, based on “The Gift of the Magi.” In the adventures of Donald Duck’s nephews, they make a wish and repeat Christmas every single day, which soon begins to suck the joy out of it. Lastly, we have Goofy going to extremes to restore his son’s faith in Santa Claus. Including three stories in this movie allows for more messages in it. We learn about putting others first, not taking what we have for granted and believing. We are also able to see a variety of family dynamics on the holidays.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas”

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” is a classic film that invokes a nostalgic feeling, which is truly perfect for such a warm and loving holiday. This film was directed by Bill Melendez and released in 1965, becoming the first “Charlie Brown” special with later additions to its film series. In the process of performing in a Christmas pageant with Lucy, Charlie Brown attempts to find the true meaning of Christmas. The iconic droopy Christmas tree of his is first seen, which represents how Charlie Brown feels: depressed. Not many holiday films touch on Christ’s birth, which makes this film stand out. Not only this, but in the end, Charlie Brown is able to enjoy this time of the year with the help of his friends by his side.

“The Polar Express”

Once again, we have the popular theme of a non-believer being proven wrong in a Christmas film. Released in 2004 and directed by Robert Zemeckis, “The Polar Express is another iconic Christmas film that leaves people in awe to this very day. A doubtful child embarks on a journey on a train called The Polar Express, which takes only children to the North Pole. During this adventure, the boy meets many people who soon become friends and is struck by the wonders he witnesses. This uplifting film wants us to hold onto our Christmas spirit and believe that miracles are truly able to take place. It allows us to embrace our childhood and the true meaning of Christmas once again.

Any Hallmark Christmas Movie

Hallmark is a brand that started out by selling greeting cards and gift wrapping. Due to now being known for this holiday image, a television channel was created based around this concept. This is different from any movie on the list because it’s a channel consisting of so many original movies. They even have a 12 Days of Christmas countdown, with new films released every day leading up to December 25. Many people may make fun of Hallmark movies for being extremely predictable and several sharing the same plot, but that’s what’s comforting about them. They’re consistent, meaning we can always count on witnessing a happy ending, many including true love. This allows us to know that everything will work out in the end, despite what these characters go through in the film, which is a beneficial mindset.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

In 2000, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” was released as a remake of the 1966 animated version. This specific version was directed by Ron Howard and stars Jim Carrey as the Grinch. Many would choose this over the original film because it allows us to sympathize with the Grinch by showing why he hates Christmas so much. Based on the children’s tale by Dr. Suess, the Grinch decides he wants to ruin Christmas for all of Whoville. He attempts to steal all of the town’s holiday decorations so everyone feels the way he does every single day: isolated. However, when Cindy Lou meets him, she has hope and believes she can change the Grinch by showing him what Christmas is truly about. Although feeling lonely during the holiday season can make you sour, small acts of kindness can go a long way. Once the Grinch was shown that he was accepted and no longer had to hide away, his heart grew three sizes.

“Frosty the Snowman”

Getting closer to the end, we have “Frosty the Snowman,” which was released in 1969 and directed by Arthur Rankin Jr. and Jules Bass, who were the same people that directed “The Year Without a Santa Claus.” This film is only 25 minutes long but feels so much longer. After an unsuccessful magician disregards his top hat, Karen, along with her classmates, finds it and places it on top of a snowman they built. To their surprise, it causes this snowman to come alive, leaving the magician attempting to steal it. Many attempts to escape the magician and bring Frosty somewhere cause Karen to realize she has to let go of him. Sometimes, you have to let go of things you love because it may be for the better. Especially during the holiday season, it may be difficult to continue without loved ones, but you can always keep in mind that you will meet again and that they are watching over you.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” directed by Larry Roemer and Kizo Nagashima and released in 1964, was uniquely created using stop-motion puppets. This differs from any other Christmas movie because it’s also a musical, meaning it consists of a variety of songs that convey emotion. Similar to Rudolph (marginalized due to his shiny red nose), we had Hermey and Yukon Cornelius. Although all three of these characters were going through different things, they all shared being misfits. When Santa realized he needed Rudolph to help him guide his sleigh, all of the other reindeer realized that they were too quick to judge him. Never be quick to put someone down because, in the end, they may come through with good qualities. Especially during the holidays, never fail to be a kind person because it can truly change someone’s life. After all, the thing that Rudolph was ashamed of made him end up feeling like he belonged.

“Home Alone”

Now, into the top three movies, we have “Home Alone,” directed by Chris Columbus. This movie was released in 1990 and perfectly captures the meaning of family during the holidays, even without them being featured for the entirety of the film. After a huge fight with his family before Christmas, Kevin McCallister is sent to sleep in the attic, causing his family to leave for Paris without him. While this eight-year-old is attempting to defend himself and his house from burglars, his mother is trying to make it back to him for Christmas. Although Kevin initially wished not to be surrounded by his nagging family, he soon regretted ever wanting this. From their time spent apart, Kevin and his family learned to be kinder to one another. The meaning of the holidays is to be surrounded by family. It’s not about what you surround yourself with during Christmas time but the people who make you feel loved.

“Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

Following the first “Home Alone,” we have “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.” This movie was released in 1992, two years after the first one, and directed by Chris Columbus once again. Although the plot is extremely similar in both movies, the overall theme stays the same. Once again, Kevin McCallister is left behind by his family before Christmas. He gets lost at the airport and ends up on the wrong plane, now heading to New York City. There, Kevin must escape from Marv and Harry, who had recently escaped from jail. He succeeds in saving Christmas and stopping them from robbing a toy store owned by an older man. Along with the theme of family being represented, two messages that are conveyed include charity and friendship. Your bond with a person is so sacred and can change lives. We also saw the progression of Kevin going from a spoiled brat to saving Christmas for so many others besides himself.

“Elf”