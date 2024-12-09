The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Can you believe we are only a month out from Christmas? Whether you need some inspiration for your own list, or you’re shopping for someone else, let this be a guide to some great gift ideas for the upcoming Christmas season.

Makeup bag

Starting off strong, we have a gift that often goes unnoticed. If you are anything like me and your makeup bag is overflowing, it might be time for an upgrade. There are some super cute and affordable options on Amazon, but you can also find a store that personalizes them, which would make the gift even more special. Pro Tip: Never gift a bag that is empty. Make sure you fill it with some things you know they will love.

Perfume

Perfume is such a gifting staple, and you really can’t go wrong with it. Just make sure that the person receiving the gift likes the scent of the perfume. I would suggest finding something similar or slightly different to something they already wear. I personally would recommend a few different perfumes including Eilish by Billie Eilish, St. Barts Hair & Body Mist by OAUI and Flowerbomb Tiger Lily by Viktor & Rolf. These are some of my most complimented scents, and I am sure that you will love at least one of these options.

Bracelet

My list this year consists of a lot of jewelry. I am trying to build a bracelet stack that I can wear everyday, but also switch up every now and then. Altar’d State has some great jewelry options, so I would definitely check them out. You also can’t go wrong with Kendra Scott bracelets. While they may be a tad expensive, I find that they last a long time and they compliment everything.

Necklace

Going along with the previous item, a necklace is always a great gift and can even be sentimental if you want it to be. Necklaces can either be a layering piece or a statement piece. Find out what your special someone would like better and go from there. Kendra Scott is my go-to place for necklaces, but I would also check out Altar’d State or Evry Jewels for some more affordable options.

Jewelry Box

Are you seeing a theme here? If you’re gifting a special someone a piece of jewelry, you might as well give them something to put it in. There are plenty of affordable jewelry boxes on Amazon, but other places such as Pottery Barn, Kendra Scott, Lily Pulitzer and Anthropologie have some unique ones that anyone will love.

Sweat Set

When it’s cold out, all I think about is being cozy and chilling under a blanket. A sweat set is the perfect wardrobe choice to not only stay warm, but to look good doing it. These sets from STARFIT are some of the cutest I’ve seen, and can be worn both on the couch or in public. ALO, Amazon, White Fox, Hollister and Edikted have some great options to check out as well.

Big Girl Purse

One of the biggest things on my Christmas list this year is a purse that I can use for internships or work opportunities in the future. This Nina Tote Bag from Coach is a great option while also being super fashionable. While this purse is on the more expensive side, BEIS and Mango have some other great pieces that won’t break the bank.

Sunglasses

I don’t know about you, but as soon as Christmas ends, I am looking forward to the warm weather. Sunglasses are the perfect gift to get you excited about the upcoming summer. This brand called Freyrs has a bunch of adorable sunglasses to choose from but other brands such as QUAY or Ray-Ban are also great options.

Sneakers

I hate to admit it, but I am a sucker for a cute pair of sneakers. I love a good staple shoe that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. These Adidas Gazelle’s are my current obsession and are definitely on my Christmas list this year.

Books

I seriously don’t think there is anything better that cozying up under a blanket, making a cup of tea and reading a good book. Just me? I won’t lie, I love a good romance series, so my top suggestions are the “Bridesmaid For Hire” series by Meghan Quinn, the “Chestnut Springs” series by Elsie Silver and the “Off-Campus” series by Elle Kennedy. I have also heard amazing thing about “The Boys of Tommen” series by Chloe Walsh and the “ACOTAR” series by Sarah J. Maas.

Camera

This is just one of those gifts that you wouldn’t think to give, but it ends up being the most used out of everything. Digital cameras are all the rage nowadays, so you can hop on the trend by gifting your special someone one of these While these may be expensive, there are plenty of resellers on Postmark and eBay that are selling cameras at a fraction of the price. There are also some cheap options on Amazon that are marketed towards kids, but it just means they are easy to use. They always have a similar result to an actual camera.

Robe