8 Penn State Game-Day Essentials

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Whether you won the coveted student ticket raffle or are trying to slide wristbands off your friend’s wrists to sneak into the student section, there’s nothing like a game day in Happy Valley.

Check out these eight must-have items to ensure your day in Beaver Stadium goes as smoothly as possible.

Clear Bag

Although it’s best to pack light when going into the stadium, there are a few things you can’t live without, and pockets just won’t cut it. But fear not, the clear bag rule doesn’t have to ruin your carefully formulated outfit. This clear handbag can fit your most needed items while still matching your aesthetic. Or check out this one if a longer strap is more your thing.

outfit

Jersey

A jersey is the perfect throw-on item to add a little more team spirit to an outfit. Try this Saquon Barkley one to celebrate the Penn State alum, or this Drew Allar one in honor of everyone’s favorite potential Heisman winner.

Comfortable shoes

After walking from your dorm or apartment to the tailgating fields to the stadium waiting in line to get in then to your seat where you stand for four hours in the student section before walking back home again, your feet will be calling out for help. With that in mind, your shoe choice still naturally has to coordinate with your outfit. A good white or blue sneaker that you aren’t worried about getting dirty in the fields or getting stomped on in the student section is essential. You can even opt for a bootie or a white cowboy boot for a colder game day (as long as you aren’t set on them staying white for very long). Photo by Hoang Loc from Pexels

portable charger

Once you leave your room for the day, you most likely not be going back until late in the evening. A fully charged phone is essential to ensure you have enough juice to take all the game day photos, find your friends if you get separated and get home safely. Check out this one from Amazon to give you enough battery life to get through the day, while also being small enough to fit in your aforementioned clear bag.

sunglasses

Not only can sunglasses block the rays during a particularly sunny noon game but they can also add the perfect finishing touch to your game-day outfit. Try this cheap pair from Amazon so you don’t care if they get lost at the tailgate, or if you’re feeling particularly spirited, this blue pair. Saint Laurent

Penn state accessories

The perfect way to add a little something to your outfit is with a variety of Penn State themed accessories. Try the classic Nittany Lion ears to match everyone’s favorite mascot or the headband version for a colder game. You can also add some Nittany Lion eye black patches to complete your makeup or a game day button to finish your look. The options are endless but school spirit is non-negotiable.

your ticket