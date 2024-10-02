8 Penn State Game-Day Essentials

Whether you won the coveted student ticket raffle or are trying to slide wristbands off your friend’s wrists to sneak into the student section, there’s nothing like a game day in Happy Valley.
Check out these eight must-have items to ensure your day in Beaver Stadium goes as smoothly as possible.
- Clear Bag
-
Although it’s best to pack light when going into the stadium, there are a few things you can’t live without, and pockets just won’t cut it. But fear not, the clear bag rule doesn’t have to ruin your carefully formulated outfit. This clear handbag can fit your most needed items while still matching your aesthetic. Or check out this one if a longer strap is more your thing.
- outfit
-
Since home games can span between August and November, it is important to have a few essential outfit pieces that can take you from 80-degree games to near-freezing ones.
Bottoms like these white cargo pants or a good pair of jeans can be mixed and matched with various tops throughout the season, no matter the weather. White or blue tank tops, a cute Penn State t-shirt or even this blue vest paired with a white long-sleeve top for a colder game are all easy to put together and match the themes perfectly.
- Jersey
-
A jersey is the perfect throw-on item to add a little more team spirit to an outfit. Try this Saquon Barkley one to celebrate the Penn State alum, or this Drew Allar one in honor of everyone’s favorite potential Heisman winner.
- Comfortable shoes
-
After walking from your dorm or apartment to the tailgating fields to the stadium waiting in line to get in then to your seat where you stand for four hours in the student section before walking back home again, your feet will be calling out for help.
With that in mind, your shoe choice still naturally has to coordinate with your outfit. A good white or blue sneaker that you aren’t worried about getting dirty in the fields or getting stomped on in the student section is essential. You can even opt for a bootie or a white cowboy boot for a colder game day (as long as you aren’t set on them staying white for very long).
- portable charger
-
Once you leave your room for the day, you most likely not be going back until late in the evening. A fully charged phone is essential to ensure you have enough juice to take all the game day photos, find your friends if you get separated and get home safely.
Check out this one from Amazon to give you enough battery life to get through the day, while also being small enough to fit in your aforementioned clear bag.
- sunglasses
-
Not only can sunglasses block the rays during a particularly sunny noon game but they can also add the perfect finishing touch to your game-day outfit. Try this cheap pair from Amazon so you don’t care if they get lost at the tailgate, or if you’re feeling particularly spirited, this blue pair.
- Penn state accessories
-
The perfect way to add a little something to your outfit is with a variety of Penn State themed accessories. Try the classic Nittany Lion ears to match everyone’s favorite mascot or the headband version for a colder game. You can also add some Nittany Lion eye black patches to complete your makeup or a game day button to finish your look. The options are endless but school spirit is non-negotiable.
- your ticket
-
While this last one might seem self-explanatory, there is a caveat that makes it one of the most crucial. Not only do you need your ticket, you need it in your Apple wallet or somewhere else where it is scannable and accessible. When you are streaming in through small gates with 100,000 other fans, you do not want to be the person holding up the line because their ticket won’t load.
I have seen firsthand many students left stranded because they forgot to transfer their ticket out of the app and subsequently ushered out of line until it loads. We all know how the Beaver Stadium WiFi is so make sure your ticket is loaded before you even leave for your tailgate to avoid getting separated from your group at check-in.
Have fun and be safe this season. WE ARE!