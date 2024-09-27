Fall is officially here, and while some spend this season having fun at pumpkin patches or football games, I will be rotting on my couch watching my favorite cozy movies on repeat. There is something magical about curling up with a soft blanket, sipping on tea and immersing myself in movies that evoke the warmth and nostalgia of autumn.
Whether its a classic romance, a wild adventure or a thought-provoking drama, these films capture the essence of the season and provide comfort during those chilly fall nights.
Here are 10 movies that will get you excited for fall, featuring cozy atmospheres, autumn vibes and heartwarming stories.
- “You’ve Got Mail” (1998)
-
This is a charming romantic comedy that encapsulates the season with its warm New York City backdrop and the lovely chemistry between Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.
- “GOOD WILL Hunting” (1997)
-
Set in Boston, this film captures the essence of fall with its beautiful scenery and heartfelt story about friendship and self-discovery.
- “JUNO” (2007)
-
“Juno” captures the fall vibe with its warm autumnal color palette with themes of change and growth, mirroring the transition from adolescence to adulthood. The film’s quirky humor and heartfelt moments make it a perfect choice for a cozy movie night.
Most may not consider this to be a fall movie, but it has my approval.
- “FANTASTIC MR. FOX” (2009)
-
Wes Anderson’s animated film is both visually stunning and has a cozy feel that will resonate well with fall-lovers everywhere.
- “oCTOBER sky” (1999)
-
Set against the fall backdrop of a small West Virginia town, the story of Homer Hickam’s journey to pursue his dreams. The sense of nostalgia and hope makes it a great watch as the leaves change and the air turns crisp.
- “WHEN HARRY MET SALLY” (1989)
-
A quintessential romantic comedy featuring iconic scenes set against the backdrop of Central Park’s autumn foliage.
Tread lightly because this has elements of winter, so it may be something you watch the same week as “Nightmare Before Christmas,” but the fall notes it hits are great.
- “Practical Magic” (1998)
-
A whimsical romantic fantasy film that is a classic autumn movie with themes of love, acceptance and female relationships with a spooky Halloween aesthetic.
- “dead Poets society” (1989)
-
Something about the East Coast is so fall to me. This is another Robin Williams classic that you will love.
- “KNIVES OUT” (2019)
-
A modern day whodunit that combines cozy mystery and a stellar cast, perfect for a chilly night. Its autumnal setting enhances the visual experience.
If that isn’t enough to entice you, this movie features Chris Evans in a cable knit sweater (wink wink).
- “Coraline” (2009)
-
This visually outstanding animated film that embodies fall through its eerie, unique atmosphere is an autumn season classic. If you aren’t into spooky things, this might not be the one for you, as it is widely known for being one of the creepiest animated films out there.
Embrace the spirit of fall by enjoying these masterpieces that remind us of the beauty of change and connection.
Make a sweet fall treat, dim the lights, grab your loved ones and enjoy all that autumn has to offer from the comfort of your couch. Happy viewing!