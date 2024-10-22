The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Providence chapter.

Many Swifties have been expecting the release of Reputation Taylor’s Version for months. With Swift kicking off the final leg of her monumental Eras Tour in Miami, many Swifites think her latest tour outfits point to the release of not just Reputation Taylor’s Version, but also Taylor Swift Taylor’s Version, (a.k.a. Debut Taylor’s Version).

For the first time in her whole tour which started in March 2023, Taylor Swift wore a new body suit for the reputation era. While many people may think this is normal, for Swifties, this is life-changing. The singer has worn the exact same red and black bodysuit for every single performance of the Reputation era, while every other era has multiple outfits. This leads many fans to believe that a new gold and black bodysuit means the Taylor’s Version is coming.

But where does Debut fit in?

When Swift announced 1989 Taylor’s Version on SoFi Stadium Night 6, marking the end of the U.S. leg of the tour, she showed up in a blue outfit for every single era, instead of her usual outfits. Fans believe Swift is teasing Debut with her latest outfits for the Fearless and Speak Now eras by wearing blue outfits, which is also one of the colors that represents Debut. Furthermore, one of the surprise songs recently played by Swift was a mashup of “Should’ve Said No” from Taylor Swift and “I Did Something Bad” from reputation.

Fans continue to compile signs and have even predicted the albums’ release dates. At her show in Miami on Oct. 19, Swift put up her hands to show “55” during her song 22 in the Red Era. Now this may be a stretch, but Swift’s birthday is Dec. 13th which falls on a Friday this year (the usual day albums are released). If you need more convincing, Swift’s birthday just so happens to be 55 days after Oct. 19th. This means on her 35th birthday Taylor Swift could finally reclaim both her name and her reputation with the re-release of Taylor Swift and Reputation.

While this may sound insane, the Swifties might be right this time. Their “clowning” in the past has been correct, even though it has only happened a few times in the grand scheme of things. For example, a section of Swiftie’s believed the release of The Tortured Poet’s Department was a double album. Similar to the Debutation theory, the evidence was slim, and easter eggs were not always the most convincing. However, these fans were correct as Swift announced later the secret second album called The Tortured Poet’s Department: The Anthology with a whopping 31 songs, with 15 previously unannounced tracks which were a part of the secret double album.

The general consensus among Swifties is that the final night of the Era’s Tour in Vancouver on Dec. 8th is going to be one for the history books. Whether she releases reputation Taylor’s Version, Taylor Swift Taylor’s Version, or both, Swift is concluding one of the largest tours in history that has brought millions of fans together to create these theories.