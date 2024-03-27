This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter.

Spring break is coming upon us yet again no matter where you are. Whether sitting on a chair on the beach, taking a road trip with your best friends, or even having your stay-cation (which I will personally be doing #burnout) it’s important to be packed and ready for whatever your days might bring. To begin forming your ultimate packing list, you must create subsections for what you must bring, such as beauty bags, clothing, purses, etc. Staying organized is especially important when traveling at such a high traffic time.

Hair Care

Hairbrush (duh)

Hair ties and SILK scrunchies (for wet hair)

Detangler Spray

SPF for your hair (yes you need to protect your scalp as well) I recommend Not Your Mother’s – Beach Babe Sunscreen Scalp and Hair Mist which has SPF 30 and a nongreasy formula for my greasy hair girls (because same)

Hair styling tool (straightener, curling iron, hairdryer, etc)

Makeup

BB cream or a lightweight foundation, for days where you’re moving around or laying in the sun having a lightweight base, is perfect for making sure your makeup is long-lasting and not harming your skin

Your favorite lightweight concealer

A travel-sized eyeshadow with neutrals for daytime and some glitter for a going-out look

Powder with SPF!!

Liquid Blush – is always a perfect go-to, especially on sunny days liquid blush has a better chance of staying on the skin

An extra hold setting spray – being out in the sun will cause your makeup to melt away, this sports fix is my #1 product in the summer and holds my makeup in place all-day

Skincare

Your go-to cleanser

Exfoliator!! (Let your skin breathe)

Makeup Remover

Razor

Aloe Vera, I have been caught without this one too often because people have sold it in stores. DONT FORGET!!!!

Not one but TWO sunscreens, you need the proper sunscreen for your face, I prefer a tinted face sunscreen so that I don’t get the white residue on my face, and don’t forget your regular body sunscreen, whether you’re on an excursion or laying on the beach, making sure that you are using the proper skin care is vital to protecting your skin.

Fanny Pack

Plane Tickets (if you’re traveling )

Headphones

Sunglasses

Hand sanitizer

Portable Charger

Eye mask (for sleeping ofc)

Purse

Cell Phone

Wallet

ID

Gum

Lip Combo

Reusable straw

Now this list can be universal and used however you may need but no matter where you may find yourself during spring break I hope that you are enjoying your well-deserved vacation or stay-cation.