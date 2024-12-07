The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter.

As winter is rapidly approaching, it’s important to protect our skin from the harsh cold weather. How do we keep our beautiful skin happy this snowy season? Well, that’s what I’m about to tell you. Below are my three essential tips for having happy, hydrated skin this winter!

Switch to a moisturizing cream

The most important thing to keep in mind when wanting to keep your skin hydrated this winter is to moisturize, moisturize, moisturize! Consider switching your facial moisturizer from a lighter gel moisturizer to a thicker cream during the coldest months. I love a lighter lotion or gel moisturizer, but they just don’t cut it in this weather, so I recommend making the switch to a thicker cream this season and your skin will thank you!

Here is one of my favorites:

Cetaphil Moisturizing Body and Face Cream – 16oz: Target

Remember your lip balm

Don’t Forget about your lips! As we’re making sure our faces are nice and moisturized we can’t forget the most telling features on our faces: our lips! I’m sure we’ve all experienced the awful chapped lips that never seem to go away. Well, that will never happen again after today. Our lips luckily don’t require too much attention to stay hydrated. All you need to do is find a lip product that works the best for you and slather that baby on before you go outside again once you get back inside.

Below are some beloved options to try.

Aquaphor Immediate Relief Lip Repair Balm – 0.35 Fl Oz: Target

Vaseline Original Lip Therapy Stick – 2pk/0.16oz Each: Target

Amazon.com: ITK Nourishing Lip Balm – 0.2 Oz: Beauty & Personal Care

Try Slugging

If that title scares you, please don’t run away! I’m not talking about the slugs you find in your backyard, but instead a viral skin care technique. Slugging involves completing your usual skincare routine, and then– after moisturizing which would typically be the last step– slathering petroleum jelly all over your face to lock in the moisture. In an ELLE article Carla Nelson and Wendy Jules of Fleur De Lis Beauty say “[Slugging] offers great hydration and water retention, leaving skin fresh in the morning. The goal is to maintain young, bouncy skin, and slugging definitely aids in that.” I won’t lie. This method can get rather messy, so if you have a deep love for your pillowcases then this might not be the technique for you. However, if you are still interested in trying,

Here are some petroleum jelly options to use:

Vaseline Original Healing Petroleum Jelly Unscented – 7.5oz: Target

Aquaphor Healing Ointment Skin Protectant and Moisturizer for Dry and Cracked Skin Unscented – 1.75oz: Target

I hope these tips will treat you well this winter and keep your skin happy and healthy!