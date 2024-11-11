The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and it wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without mac and cheese. I would recommend following Tinis’ mac and cheese recipe to make one of the best dishes ever. Tini mac and cheese has been going viral since last year when it was introduced in TikTok. Many people who have recreated her receipt have been raving about how amazing it is. Here is what you need to know to achieve this delectable dish…

Here are the recipe ingredients:

1 lb of corkscrew pasta

1 lb of mozzarella

1 lb of coby jack

1/2 lb of sharp cheddar

3 tbsp of butter

3 tbsp of flour

1 can of Evap milk

2 cups of heavy cream

Seasoning ( smoked paprika, salt, pepper, and garlic powder )

1 tbsp of Dijon mustard

(optional) Chives

Here are the instructions for making this dish.

Start by boiling some water on the stove at medium heat

Put salt into the boiling water

Once the water is boiling put in your 1 lb of corkscrew pasta

Boil it for 8 minutes ( boil it for 7 minutes if you’re making it the night before)

In another bowl shred your block of cheese ( avoid buying pre-shredded cheese for better taste)

Shred your mozzarella, Colby jack, and sharp cheddar cheese

Once done shredding the cheese mix them all and then divide them into 2 separate bowls

For seasoning grab any plastic container to mix it in

For this part, you can put as much seasoning as you want, or if you’re unsure start off with

1 teaspoon and then you could add on when you taste the cheese sauce.

In your container should have salt, pepper, garlic powder, and smoked paprika. Make sure you mix your seasoning

Next, grab a pan put the heat on medium, and put in 3 tablespoons of butter and melt it down

Add in half of the seasoning you just made and cook it for 30 seconds

Next, add your 3 tablespoons of flour and cook this for 2-3 minutes making sure you call the flour

Add in a quarter of evaporated milk and mix it well, and then continue doing this until you add all the milk. Once you added it in you would keep mixing it before adding anything else into the pan.

You can add in your Dijon mustard if you would like but you don’t have to if you don’t like Dijon mustard

Add in your 2 cups of heavy cream. Slowly add it to your pan. Make sure you’re mixing it after pouring it in, then let it cook for two minutes.

Change the heat to low, and grab one of the bowls of cheese you shredded.

Add your cheese one handful at a time and slowly mix it. You can add more cheese once it’s completely melted. Once you have added all the cheese, you would do this process again, then add the rest of your seasoning to the pan and mix it well.

Next, add the pasta that you boiled, fold it into your cheese sauce, and keep mixing it until you like the consistency.

Taste a bit of the pasta to see if you want to add any more seasoning or make sure you’re happy with it

Next, grab a baking dish and add half of the pasta into the bowl for the first layer. You would add your shredded cheese for the next layer then add the rest of the pasta into the bowl. Finish it by adding the rest of the cheese to the dish.

Have the oven preheated at 350 and cook it for 25-30 minutes until the cheese is all melted on the top

(optional) Change the oven from bake to boil and cook it for 2 minutes in the oven

Once you finish cooking it you can add in chives if you would like.

If you decide to make this delicious recipe make sure to tag the creator so she can see it too! If you’re interested in learning to make more delicious food for any occasion follow Tinis’ account on TikTok called @tinekeyounger for more recipes, especially for this Thanksgiving!

Link to TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tinekeyounger/video/7432820403464146219