Photo by Beth Teutschmann from Unsplash
Style > Fashion

Halloween Costume Ideas on a Budget

Amy Ward
Halloween Makeup Ideas?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Photos by Sierra Koder & Matheus Bertelli from Pexels

Budget Halloween Costume Ideas

The spooky season approaches and funds are tight. What do you wear for an awesome holiday when you have so little? It’s time for the Halloween DIY edition!

There’s the classic witch – black hat and clothes – maybe a little green makeup on the face. But watch out for the glitter for the magic. 

There’s the ever-popular onesie as the nights get cooler – great for kids or adults!

Wednesday Addams: blazer, skirt, and pigtails. These can also be interchangeable with a schoolgirl outfit, so go family-friendly or sexy!

Go through the closet, even your friend’s or parent’s closet, and go nuts. Use a little imagination!

Be safe and have a happy Halloween everyone!

Amy Ward

Plattsburgh '24

Hi I'm Amy I'm an English Literature major with a minor in Journalism. I am due to graduate in December 2024. I love music and film, especially the MCU. One day I want to travel to Europe and see a ballet performance at the Royal Opera House.