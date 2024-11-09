Halloween Costume Ideas on a Budget

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Budget Halloween Costume Ideas

The spooky season approaches and funds are tight. What do you wear for an awesome holiday when you have so little? It’s time for the Halloween DIY edition!

There’s the classic witch – black hat and clothes – maybe a little green makeup on the face. But watch out for the glitter for the magic.

There’s the ever-popular onesie as the nights get cooler – great for kids or adults!

Wednesday Addams: blazer, skirt, and pigtails. These can also be interchangeable with a schoolgirl outfit, so go family-friendly or sexy!

Go through the closet, even your friend’s or parent’s closet, and go nuts. Use a little imagination!

Be safe and have a happy Halloween everyone!