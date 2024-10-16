The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Rolling into a new season can mean establishing a new aesthetic and figuring out go-to statement pieces. Fall is my favorite season to try out new outfits! As the days have gotten shorter and the air getting cooler I’ve been on Pinterest organizing my outfits for all adventures I plan on taking. I’ve compiled a list of five basic but bold statement pieces to have in your closet this year that may take any outfit and accentuate it. Especially with living Upstate, I’m constantly on the lookout for outfits that can be both cute and keep me warm.

1. Baggy Jeans/Pants

I know the “Mom-Jean” trend has been around for quite a while now but since last season, I’ve seen an increase in people owning super baggy jeans. I don’t think you can ever own “too many” as there are various ways to style them year-round. It can be paired with a tiny top or fitted top in the spring or paired with a graphic top or oversized sweater keeping the “clean girl aesthetic” while also being comfy. I got boyfriend jeans from Old Navy for the first time and can say they have been amazing. I’m obsessed with the look of them and the way they fit, plus they’re affordable!

2. Ankle Boots/ Combat Boots

I am so excited to see everyone’s outfits using boots. Although I enjoy some fashionable sneakers, as an upstate girl I have always been one to get Black Statement Boots for the Fall season. It is so easy to style and they keep you warm even more when paired with some cute leg warmers. You can mess around with different styles and create outfits that you might’ve not tried before.

3. Cardigan

Cardigans are such a fall statement piece, I love them and I have been wearing and styling them since high school. This season I’ve been obsessed with neutral-colored cardigans especially if they’re cropped. There are days I can wear a basic calm outfit but once I put on my favorite Green Cardigan it makes me feel stylish and sophisticated. The best part is there are many different styles/materials of cardigans perfect for year-round wear.

4. Tights

Although I’ve been attending school upstate for years now, the cold/wind is always brutal and catches me off guard. Investing in thermal tights can be a game-changer in many aspects. For the Fall season, they can be paired under a short skirt to keep an outfit looking cute and keep you warm. If you are anything like me and are constantly cold I like to pair these under my knit pants for extra warmth.

5. Skirts

Even in cold Upstate NY skirts are still a statement piece for many people. They fit the vibe for apple picking and can be paired with a sweater or cardigan for a more sophisticated look. I’ve been seeing both mini and maxi skirts making a comeback which I am excited to try and step out of my fashion comfort zone. Even when the weather drops, pairing these with tights can still keep your outfit fashionable.

For more fall trends and fashion ideas keep a lookout for more content produced by our Chapter. I also linked the stores and products that have these statement pieces but also a ton more which can be worth checking out at affordable prices for this season! Although we mourn the loss of summertime, we are blessed with Fall weather and I’m so excited to see how this season plays out.