What to Watch: 15 Movies Hitting the Big Screen This Spring & Summer

If there’s one thing about me, it’s that I love watching movies. I truly could be lost in their magic for days. And with spring and summer just around the corner, some of the hottest movie releases of the year are on their way!

Love Lies Bleeding, March 15

This will already be out by the time this article is published (eek!!!!), but I wanted to include it here because I’m just so excited about it! The movie follows Lou (Kirsten Stewart) as she falls in love with bodybuilder Jackie (Katy O’Brian) all while Lou’s family’s criminal past comes crashing down around her. This is sure to be a wild ride.

Immaculate, March 22

Sydney Sweeney originally auditioned for this role in 2014, but then nothing came of it. However, she eventually reached out to the writer, had the script revised, hired a director, found financers, and sold the film to Neon. So I’m excited to see what she loved so much about it.

Problemista, March 22

One of the films whose release was pushed back due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, this is a film that I’ve been dying to see ever since I first saw the trailer. It follows Alejandro, an aspiring toy designer as his Visa runs out and he gets a job assisting an erratic art director with the hope that she will help him stay in the country. This film looks absolutely visually stunning and mind-bending and I cannot wait to see it.

Parachute, April 5

Okay, so this is a bit of a niche celebrity favorites pick, but ever since this film did the festival circuit last year I have been absolutely desperate to see it, and now it’s finally coming to theatres! The movie is Brittany Snow’s directorial debut, and stars Courtney Eaton and Thomas Mann who I absolutely adore and cannot wait to see in this movie. If you haven’t seen them, run don’t walk to watch Yellowjackets and Me and Earl and the Dying Girl and you’ll see what all the hype is about.

Challengers, April 26

Can you say most anticipated movie of the year? Another film whose release date was pushed back due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, this Luca Guadagnino film starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist (insane cast I know) is finally coming to theatres this spring. I have watched the trailer for this movie no less than 25 times and I will be seated on opening night popcorn in hand, and I think you should be too.

I Saw the TV Glow, May 3

I love A24! Another one of my most anticipated releases of the year (this is a great year for movies guys), this movie follows Owen (Justice Smith) as his mysterious classmate (Brigette Lundy-Paine) introduces him to a late-night TV show and his reality begins to crack. ALSO, did I mention that Phoebe Bridgers is in it with Sloppy Jane?

The Fall Guy, May 3

Every time I describe this movie to someone this is what I say: Ryan Gosling is playing a stuntman for a famous actor, Aaron Taylor Johnson, who is then kidnapped, and Ryan must try to rescue him. Oh, and also, the film within the film is being directed by Emily Blunt, who’s also his love interest. If that isn’t enough to make you want to watch it, I don’t know what is!

Furiosa, May 24

In a contest of movie trailers, I’ve watched the most, this one might take the cake. A prequel to 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, this film follows General Furiosa as she is snatched from her homeland and forced to become a fierce warrior and general. Even if you aren’t a big fan of action movies, I beg you to give Fury Road a try because it’s truly breathtaking and unlike anything I’ve ever seen before.

The Bikeriders, June 21

For all my Austin Butler girlies this one’s for you! It follows Kathy (Jodie Comer) as she recounts her marriage to Benny (Austin Butler) and the rise and fall of the Vandals biker gang.

A Quiet Place: Day One, June 28

A prequel to the Quiet Place films, this movie takes place on the very first day of the quiet time as Earth is invaded by aliens. It also stars Lupita Nyong’o who is absolutely incredible as a horror genre actress – if you haven’t seen Us you should.

Maxxxine, July 5

We finally have a release date for the conclusion of Ti West’s horror trilogy (X, Pearl, Maxxxine)! The film follows the infamous Maxine as she tries to become a star in the acting world and bodies follow in her wake.

Long Legs, July 12

Another upcoming horror film! There isn’t a lot revealed about this one yet other than the fact that Nicolas Cage will be playing a serial killer, and Maika Monroe an FBI agent trying to solve the mystery of the murders he leaves behind.

Twisters, July 19

A sequel to the 1996 film Twister, which admittedly I have never seen, this movie stars Daisy Edgar Jones and Glen Powell as storm-chasing rivals trying to document the same storm.

Deadpool & Wolverine, July 26

While I’m not the biggest fan of the Deadpool movies, I will definitely be seated for this one as Hugh Jackman makes his return as Wolverine.

My Old Ass, August 2