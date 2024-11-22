Ultimate Christmas Wishlist: 10 Gift Ideas to Put on Your List

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! With the air getting colder and the promise of Thanksgiving break soon, it is time to start putting together your Christmas list. However, as you begin to start your list, you might realize you have no idea where to start! Don’t stress: here are some examples of what to put on your list this year.

Digital Cameras

Digital cameras are SO back! This item is at the top of my list this year. Everyone I know has a digital camera and I am amazed at how incredible the quality of the photos turn out. Especially as a freshman in college, I am obsessed with documenting every part of this new journey, and a digital camera is the best way to do so. Obviously taking pictures on your phone is great but there is something so fun about carrying around a digital camera and knowing for sure that the quality is going to be amazing. There are so many digital cameras to choose from, so do your research and find the one that fits best for you!

Vinyl record

I adore my vinyl collection. There is something so special about collecting records and being able to look back on your music tastes throughout the year. Every Christmas, I love to ask for a few vinyl records to keep my collection going. This year, I am asking for the Stick Season vinyl because I saw Noah Kahan in concert this year. I also have a slight obsession with movie soundtracks, so I am dying to get my hands on the Challengers record.

Books

For all my book lovers out there, make sure to ask for a few books this Christmas. I love to find a new series every year and ask for the first book for Christmas. This process works out so well because if I like the first book of the series, I am then set because I am guaranteed to have more books to read after that. This year, I’m asking for a few books I have seen on social media, like Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors, I Hope This Finds You Well by Natalie Sue, and Good Material by Dolly Alderton. You can also be sure to add other bookish gifts to your list like fan merchandise, a Kindle, or a book light.

Jellycats

Everyone needs a Jellycat in their life. I am utterly obsessed with Jellycats. They are the perfect companion and are perfect to adorn either your twin XL dorm bed or your bed at home. There are so many options on the website to choose from, from the popular Amuseables to the regular animals. The store, Maggie and Stella’s, located on Fifth Avenue right on Pitt’s campus has a wide variety of Jellycats as well if you need to get some ideas!

Dainty jewelry

I have been really obsessed with gold dainty jewelry recently and would love to add some new pieces to my collection this Christmas. I personally love to ask for jewelry from Francesca’s and Kendra Scott because you can find beautiful jewelry without breaking the bank. I am obsessed with jewelry layering, so this year, I’m asking for statement pieces that can work as a stacked jewelry set.

Slippers

Everyone needs a good pair of slippers, especially college students. They are necessary when you do not want to throw on sneakers to walk around the dorm. So many places offer adorable slippers, but I personally have my eye on the Snoopy slippers from American Eagle.

Coloring book & markers

I have found that after my first semester of college, I am in desperate need of a stress reliever that can take my mind off the craziness of the day. I have recently been obsessed with watching coloring videos on TikTok and have been dying to get a coloring book of my own. The Fuzzy Hygge coloring books are extremely popular right now for their adorable designs. If you ask for a coloring book, be sure to also ask for a good marker set.

Waterbottles

From a Stanley to a Hydro Flask to an Owala, a new water bottle is definitely needed. A water bottle is a perfect companion, and nothing makes drinking water more enjoyable than an aesthetic bottle.

Apple Air Tags

This item is a must! Throw one in your purse, your wallet, your tote bag, your backpack; the options are endless! Now, you will never have to stress if you leave any of your beloved belongings behind.

Sports merch