New year, new movies!! I’m calling it right now that 2025 will be a truly epic year for movies; mark my words. With that in mind, here are twenty of my most anticipated releases for the coming year, some with fully set release dates and others simply set to be released sometime this year.

Companion – Jan 31

Sophie Thatcher hive rise! A new relationship horror movie starring Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher in the lead roles—this is a film that I simply could not be more excited for! I’m choosing to know as little as possible about this movie before seeing it, but every piece of promotional material has been absolutely perfect.

Paddington in Peru – Feb 14

While technically a film that has already had a UK release, Paddington in Peru’s US release isn’t until Valentine’s Day, so I’m still including it on this list. I am of the firm belief that you are never too old to enjoy a Paddington movie, and I cannot wait to see this Marmalade-loving bear return to the big screen.

Mickey 17 – March 7

A film that has moved release dates about eighty million times now finally has a concrete release date, and I couldn’t be more excited. Bong Joon-ho’s first film since Parasite, Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson as a man whose literal job is to die for a living, only to be cloned in order to die again. I’m super excited about this; I think 2025 is truly going to be the year of Robert Pattinson, and I can’t wait to see all the different directions Bong will take in this film.

Opus – March 14

Ayo Edebiri in a horror movie—I repeat, Ayo Edebiri in a horror movie! The trailer for this movie just dropped a few days ago, and it looks intense and atmospheric with many cult horror elements. The film follows a young writer (Edebiri) who is invited to the remote compound of a pop star who disappeared many years before.

Sinners – April 18

My level of excitement for this film is one million out of ten. I genuinely cannot wait to see it. Directed by Ryan Coogler (Black Panther, Creed), it is an original vampire story starring Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld. Steinfeld seems to be playing a vampire seductress, and that’s everything I could ever ask for.

Thunderbolts – May 2

I am choosing to be very cautiously optimistic about this movie! Marvel has had a recent series of film flops, but based on trailers, production details, and the cast, Thunderbolts seems like it can prove a redeeming moment for the MCU. Also, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova is just perfect casting, and I can’t wait to see her return!

28 Years Later – June 20

I am beyond ecstatic about this movie—so excited, in fact, that I’m literally already fantasizing about getting to see it in the theater. A sequel to 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later, this film features the reunion of director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland and kicks off a new trilogy within the series. The trailer is absolutely jaw-dropping, and I have high hopes that the film will be just the same.

Superman – July 11

The film that is officially kicking off the DCU’s film restart, Superman seems to be returning to its central character’s true origins of kindness, empathy, and heroism. The casting is top notch—from Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, to Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, to David Corenswet as Clark Kent himself, everything seems to be firing at all cylinders. I will be seeing this opening night. I cannot wait!

Fantastic Four: First Steps – July 25

I know, I know—this is another superhero movie, but I’m actually really looking forward to this and hoping and praying that it’s gonna be good! Maybe it’s finally the time for a great Fantastic Four movie? Although I do have a special place in my heart for the 2005 version.

The Bride! – September 26

Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal and starring Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale as the Bride and Frankenstein’s Monster respectively, this movie sounds amazing. I’m super interested in this movie—I think the cast is great, and I cannot wait until we get first looks and a trailer for it as it looks like it will be ultra-stylized.

Now You See Me 3 – November 14

I have been waiting for this one! Not only are the Now You See Me films extremely entertaining and fun to watch, but one of my favorites, Dominic Sessa, (breakout star of The Holdovers) has joined the cast for this one!

Marty Supreme – December 25