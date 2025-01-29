New year, new movies!! I’m calling it right now that 2025 will be a truly epic year for movies; mark my words. With that in mind, here are twenty of my most anticipated releases for the coming year, some with fully set release dates and others simply set to be released sometime this year.
Films with set release dates:
- Companion – Jan 31
-
Sophie Thatcher hive rise! A new relationship horror movie starring Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher in the lead roles—this is a film that I simply could not be more excited for! I’m choosing to know as little as possible about this movie before seeing it, but every piece of promotional material has been absolutely perfect.
- Paddington in Peru – Feb 14
-
While technically a film that has already had a UK release, Paddington in Peru’s US release isn’t until Valentine’s Day, so I’m still including it on this list. I am of the firm belief that you are never too old to enjoy a Paddington movie, and I cannot wait to see this Marmalade-loving bear return to the big screen.
- Mickey 17 – March 7
-
A film that has moved release dates about eighty million times now finally has a concrete release date, and I couldn’t be more excited. Bong Joon-ho’s first film since Parasite, Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson as a man whose literal job is to die for a living, only to be cloned in order to die again. I’m super excited about this; I think 2025 is truly going to be the year of Robert Pattinson, and I can’t wait to see all the different directions Bong will take in this film.
- Opus – March 14
-
Ayo Edebiri in a horror movie—I repeat, Ayo Edebiri in a horror movie! The trailer for this movie just dropped a few days ago, and it looks intense and atmospheric with many cult horror elements. The film follows a young writer (Edebiri) who is invited to the remote compound of a pop star who disappeared many years before.
- Sinners – April 18
-
My level of excitement for this film is one million out of ten. I genuinely cannot wait to see it. Directed by Ryan Coogler (Black Panther, Creed), it is an original vampire story starring Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld. Steinfeld seems to be playing a vampire seductress, and that’s everything I could ever ask for.
- Thunderbolts – May 2
-
I am choosing to be very cautiously optimistic about this movie! Marvel has had a recent series of film flops, but based on trailers, production details, and the cast, Thunderbolts seems like it can prove a redeeming moment for the MCU. Also, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova is just perfect casting, and I can’t wait to see her return!
- 28 Years Later – June 20
-
I am beyond ecstatic about this movie—so excited, in fact, that I’m literally already fantasizing about getting to see it in the theater. A sequel to 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later, this film features the reunion of director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland and kicks off a new trilogy within the series. The trailer is absolutely jaw-dropping, and I have high hopes that the film will be just the same.
- Superman – July 11
-
The film that is officially kicking off the DCU’s film restart, Superman seems to be returning to its central character’s true origins of kindness, empathy, and heroism. The casting is top notch—from Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, to Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, to David Corenswet as Clark Kent himself, everything seems to be firing at all cylinders. I will be seeing this opening night. I cannot wait!
- Fantastic Four: First Steps – July 25
-
I know, I know—this is another superhero movie, but I’m actually really looking forward to this and hoping and praying that it’s gonna be good! Maybe it’s finally the time for a great Fantastic Four movie? Although I do have a special place in my heart for the 2005 version.
- The Bride! – September 26
-
Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal and starring Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale as the Bride and Frankenstein’s Monster respectively, this movie sounds amazing. I’m super interested in this movie—I think the cast is great, and I cannot wait until we get first looks and a trailer for it as it looks like it will be ultra-stylized.
- Now You See Me 3 – November 14
-
I have been waiting for this one! Not only are the Now You See Me films extremely entertaining and fun to watch, but one of my favorites, Dominic Sessa, (breakout star of The Holdovers) has joined the cast for this one!
- Marty Supreme – December 25
-
Timothee Chalamet is back for another biopic, this time loosely based on the life of ping-pong player Marty Reisman. I don’t know a lot about this, but nevertheless, I am definitely excited about it!
Other slated 2025 releases:
Given that it’s still early in the year and many exact release dates haven’t been announced, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention some films confirmed for 2025 release but without premiere dates so far. These films are some of my most hotly anticipated, and I’m really hoping to get to see them all this year!
- Frankenstein
-
Guillermo Del Torro’s adaptation of the classic tale, this film also features a stacked cast with Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, and Oscar Isaac. Additionally, I can only imagine that the film will be magically enhanced by Del Torro’s unique style and directorial flare.
- After the Hunt
-
Director Luca Guadagnino’s (I swear the man never sleeps) next film, After the Hunt, follows a college professor who finds herself at a crossroads when her star pupil submits an accusation against one of her colleagues and her past threatens to come to light. The film stars Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, and Andrew Garfield in the leading roles, meaning that it’s a cast I basically thought only existed in my dreams.
- Wake Up Dead Man
-
The next movie in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out series, this is probably my favorite ensemble cast in the series yet, featuring actors like Cailee Spaeny, Josh O’Connor, and Andrew Scott, with Daniel Craig of course returning as the legendary Benoit Blanc.
- Die, My Love
-
Starring Robert Pattinson, and following a woman (Jennifer Lawrence) in a rural area who is driven to insanity by marriage and motherhood. Also starring LaKeith Stanfield.
- The Drama
-
Another Robert Pattinson movie! The Drama focuses on a couple who in the days leading up to their wedding face a crisis of unexpected revelations. The film features Pattinson opposite Zendaya which I simply cannot wait to see.
- Hamnet
-
An adaptation of Maggie O’Farell’s novel of the same name, Hamnet features Paul Mescal as Shakespeare and Jessie Buckley as his wife Agnes Shakespeare and centers around the death of their young son. Hamnet was one of my favorite reads of 2024 and I’m so excited to see the adaptation.
- Materialists
-
Celine Song’s (Past Lives) next movie, Materialists focuses on a high end matchmaker (Dakota Johnson) who begins a relationship with a wealthy man (Pedro Pascal), while still harboring feelings for another man (Chris Evans). Celine Song is easily a must-watch director for me and I cannot wait to see what she does next.
- The History of Sound
-
A period piece starring Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor as lovers. That’s all I should need to say.
All in all, 2025 is shaping up to be a very exciting year at the movies, and I, for one, cannot wait.