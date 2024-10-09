The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer is finally over, which means Trader Joes has released their fall product lineup. There are over 100 autumnal products, but a few stand out as must-try items. Here are some of my favorites!

Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese I recently tried this for the first time, and it did not disappoint. This is the perfect easy meal, especially for when you’re feeling lazy. This dish tastes distinctly of creamy butternut squash puree, assorted cheeses, and herbs. Pumpkin & Spice Snickerdoodle Cookie Mix Trader Joe’s has some really good baking products, so this may have to be one of my favorite boxed cookie mixes. As temperatures drop, it’s time to warm your home with the scent of delicious pumpkin spice. I suggest eating one (or two or three) of these with a cup of chai or coffee. Cinnamon Roll Blondie Bar Mix Rich, sugary, and coated in icing, these are some very decadent bars that would be perfect for an October Sunday morning. If you’re a cinnamon roll lover, then you must give these a try. What’s even better is that they’re really easy to prepare and bake! Harvest Blend Herbal Tea This delicious herbal tea is my favorite way to end the day. A cozy cup of herbal tea makes my fall evenings so enjoyable. It’s naturally caffeine free and tastes of ginger, apple, and cinnamon. Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce Add this tomato-based sauce to any pasta to give your meal an autumnal touch. The sauce contains all the popular fall flavors: pumpkin, butternut squash, carrots, rosemary, sage, and a touch of cream. I recommend this with penne or gnocchi. Honeycrisp Apple Candle A fresh apple scent for all the apple lovers out there. In the midst of a million rich pumpkin and squash products, this candle is a crisp fall favorite. It also makes a great gift for a friend, or even for yourself. Pumpkin Body Butter This body butter has a sweet pumpkin spice scent. It contains coconut oil, shea butter, and pumpkin seed oil — all of which are amazing for your skin. Perfect to add to your self-care routine this fall! Butternut Squash Lasagna An underrated butternut squash dish that’s great for fall. This is a twist on a classic Italian lasagna, using egg pasta, béchamel sauce, and Italian cheeses to make it a delicious dinner for two. Pumpkin Spice Sheet Cake This mini sheet cake is super pumpkin-y and has delicious cream cheese icing. It makes a great gift, birthday cake, or just a fun dessert to have on hand.

However you choose to celebrate the fall months, you can’t go wrong with a fun treat from Trader Joe’s.