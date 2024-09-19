Fall is just around the corner and there are many fun activities to do around the Pittsburgh area! Pittsburgh has a variety of pumpkin patches, apple orchards, corn mazes, festivals, and haunted houses to visit this spooky season. Take time to enjoy the city’s beautiful foliage by getting outdoors. These fall activities are not only a fun way to spend the weekend with friends, but also a great way to explore the city.
- Soergel ORchards
Soergel Orchards has an apple orchard, pumpkin patch, corn maze, hay rides, petting zoo, and market. Soergel is a great place to do all of your favorite fall activities in one place. It’s located about twenty minutes north of Pitt’s campus in Wexford.
- shenot farm
Shenot Farm and Market is a pumpkin patch and store that is also located in Wexford. Shenot is smaller, but typically less busy than Soergel, making it a great alternative if you’re looking to avoid crowds.
- scarehouse
Scarehouse is a haunted house attraction in Etna. It’s located within The Galleria in Pittsburgh Mills. The Scarehouse takes about thirty minutes to walk through and has amazing actors.
- fright farm
Fright Farm is a haunted house in Fayette County. Fright Farms offers three attractions: Hayride of No Return, Fright Night Mansion, and The Grounds. The opening day is Friday, September 13th.
- Zombies of the corn
Zombies of the Corn is located in Beaver County (about 35 mins north of campus) and is totally worth the drive! It has a series of different haunted attractions that all vary in scariness. If you don’t like haunted houses, Zombies of the Corn also has a corn maze, fire pits, and Zombies in the Corn paintball.
- zooboo
ZooBoo at Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium takes place Saturdays and Sundays starting October 19 to the 27th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and includes trick-or-treating, costumes, and crafts. ZooBoo activities are included with general admission.
- Monster pumpkin festival
The Monster Pumpkin Festival features giant jack-o-lanterns. The festival is taking place starting Saturday, October 19 through the 20th at The Stacks at 3 Crossings in the Strip District. The festival is from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., and the activities include carriage rides, hand-blown glass, all-day carvers, a pumpkin-pull, pumpkin drops, and pie eating contests. Admission is free, but you do have to pay for food concessions and carriage rides.
- phantom’s fright night
Phantom’s Fright Night is a fall event at Kennywood. When the sun goes down, there are seven haunted houses and four scare zones within the park. Phantom Fright Nights includes six hours of terror as spooky music is played throughout the park.
- fall flower show at phipps conservatory
The Fall Flower Show at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens runs from October 5th to the 7th. The Fall Flower Show’s exhibit this year is called Rhythm and Blooms. Every room at Phipps is inspired by a different music genre. Phipps is also great because it is only a short walk from campus.
- simmons farm
Simmons farm includes a pumpkin patch, hayrides, a petting zoo, pumpkin carving displays, and a butterfly house. Simmons farm is about a 35 minutes drive south of campus. Hayrides and fall activities open September 14th.