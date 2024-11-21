The Indie Girl’s Guide to Lizzy McAlpine’s Discography

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lizzy McAlpine is maybe my favorite artist in the entire world. Her music has been a source of comfort, understanding, and warmth ever since I first started listening to her during my freshman year of high school in 2018. I have quite literally grown up with her, her music forming the soundtrack of my evolution from high school into my junior year of college self. And this makes sense, given that I just turned 21 and Lizzy McAlpine is 25—not too far from my own age and experiences. Lizzy is an artist very near and dear to my heart, whose music never fails to comfort me and who I think I’ll always have a huge well of love for.

However, for many people, their first encounter with Lizzy didn’t come until 2022 with her viral song, “Ceilings.” Now, while I do love this song (and even saw it live before it was released—not to brag), Lizzy’s discography is full of so many other incredible songs that deserve to receive just as much attention. Here’s the official guide to Lizzy McAlpine’s discography from a long-time listener!

Start with Five Seconds Flat (2022) This is the album “Ceilings” comes off of, and is easily Lizzy’s most popular album. The progression of the songs and the story they are telling throughout the album are top notch, as Lizzy moves from devastation in “Doomsday” all the way to the power of knowing and letting go in “Orange Show Speedway.” Faster, melodic, and dramatic songs are blended seamlessly with other slower, more melancholic tunes. This album showcases the power house artist that Lizzy McAlpine truly is. Lauren’s Favorites: “Reckless Driving” & “Orange Show Speedway” Then Try Give Me a Minute (2020) Lizzy McAlpine’s first full length album, “Give Me a Minute,” is a bit more of a singer/songwriter vibe. The songs are carefully attuned to melody and are often very mellow and acoustic. This is the album that made me unquestionably fall in love with Lizzy’s music. It was the soundtrack to my entire high school experience, and listening back to it now fills me with so much joy and nostalgia. Lizzy’s lyrics have always been incredibly powerful, but here they are showcased to an entirely different level, as the songs themselves are a bit more stripped back and Lizzy’s words and vocals take center stage. Lauren’s Favorites: “Pancakes for Dinner” & “Apple Pie” Next Listen to Older (2024) Lizzy’s most recent album is a clear culmination of all of her work. Blending the incredible musicality of Five Seconds Flat with the ever beautiful lyrics of Give Me a Minute, this is the album that feels the most like Lizzy. It’s clear with this album that this is an artist that has learned and grown, who is taking everything she’s done before to make something all the more beautiful. Even though this is her most recent project, I think it’s also my favorite. Listening to it after having listened to all her other work, you can feel the true love, care, attention, and achievement that is contained within the album. It’s amazing, and the deluxe version Older (and Wiser) is even better. Lauren’s Favorites: “Come Down Soon” & “Movie Star” Take it a step further with an EP, When the World Stopped Moving (2021) A small EP released not too long after Give Me a Minute, When the World Stopped Moving is a lovely addition to Lizzy’s discography. Gentle and toned down, this is an EP full of meditative music, and in many ways feels like a continuation of Give Me a Minute. In my opinion, these are some of Lizzy’s most under appreciated songs and they’re absolutely wonderful. Lauren’s Favorites: “Let Light Be Light” & “In What World” And if you’re really into it, try some features! Lizzy has done a ton of different features with a ton of different artists! Here’s some of my favorites! “Call Your Mom”- Noah Kahan (ft. Lizzy McAlpine)

“So Far Gone”- ROLE MODEL (ft. Lizzy McAlpine)

“You Could Start a Cult”- Niall Horan (ft. Lizzy McAlpine)

Happy listening!