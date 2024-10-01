The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every generation has the iconic cartoons and other animated TV shows of their youth that seems to bond us together no matter our backgrounds. But, what about the ones we have forgotten? I’m sure many of you have had this conversation where you and your friends are trying to remember the name of a beloved show for your past, only for it to be lost to time. Whether you watched Cartoon Network, Disney, Boomerang, Nickelodeon, or any other channel- you may recall some of these forgotten shows after reading.

Cyberchase Cyberchase followed a group of three kids, Matt, Jackie, and Inez, who introduced their young audience to the world of math and science. The cartoon premiered in 2002 and continued for 15 thrilling seasons. Cyberchase will forever live as my introduction to my least favorite subjects, but it will always be remembered fondly in my mind. Wow! Wow! Wubbzy! Wow! Wow! Wubbzy! was about a young yellow mouse and his adventures with his friends: Widget, Walden, and Daisy. Through fun and adventure, the show conveyed basic social and friendship skills to its young viewers. This show was a fever dream to me, but the bright colors of Wuzzleburg, and the catchy outro, have become a player in the background of my childhood memories. The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy I briefly remember watching The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy. Billy and Mandy managed to become friends with the Grim Reaper, and through this friendship, Grim took Billy and Mandy on many adventures. Mandy’s attitude definitely had an impact on my prevalent use of sarcasm. Captain Planet Captain Planet was a TV show that first came out in 1990, and ran until 1996. Every morning before my parents dropped my sister and I off at daycare and preschool, reruns of Captain Planet would be playing on Boomerang. The purpose of this cartoon was to educate children on environmental impacts and what they can do to reduce their harmful impact on the planet. To me, this show was way ahead of its time and Captain Planet and his environment saving friends will always be iconic. Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends was a staple in my house. The catchy theme song is constantly on loop whenever I think of my favorite childhood shows. I loved to watch Mac and his best imaginary friends, Bloo, Wilt, and Coco, go on all their adventures together. Whenever I mention this show to friends and family it, always seems to have been forgotten with time, but hopefully this piece has jogged your memory. Codename: Kids Next Door Codename: Kids Next Door feels like something I watched in another life. This cartoon ran from 2002–2008, and followed Numbuh One and his team of fellow overly energetic kids that fought against adults in their treehouse hideout. The only thing I can remember about this show was the distinct and unique voices of all the characters. Miss Spider’s Sunny Patch Friends Most people can remember specific details about Miss Spider’s Sunny Patch Friends, but it is still often caught in the cobwebs of our minds… haha. I was never a fan of Miss Spider’s Sunny Patch Friends personally, because of its animation and character design being nightmare fuel. Jem Jem, or Jem and the Holograms originally aired on TV from 1985–1988. The show followed Jem on her secret identity as a singer with her rock band. I loved Jem, even though at the time I watched the show, it was over 20 years old. There will always be a special spot for Jem in my heart My Life as a Teenage Robot My Life as a Teenage Robot played on Nickelodeon from 1999–2003. The animated series was about a teenage robot named Jenny that has to learn to balance the responsibilities of protecting the planet, while living as a “normal” teenage girl. I grew up with reruns of this show, but I can’t think of any negative feedback to give it. Charlie and Lola Charlie and Lola was a show based on a set of children’s books that came out in 2000. The TV show came out five years later and ran from 2005–2008. The books and the show followed a set of siblings, Charlie and his younger sister Lola. I have several fond memories of reading the Charlie and Lola books, however I never had the opportunity to watch the show.

Hopefully this list helped you unlock your own fond memories of your favorite childhood shows, and next time you’re trying to remember the name you can revert back to this list.