I love comic books, there’s really no other way to say it! The highlight of my week is stopping by my local comic shop (shoutout to Phantom of the Attic Comics) and reading the next installments of my favorite stories. So, I’ve taken it upon myself to list, in no particular order, my favorite comics of 2024! These comics were either published as single issues or in their collected form this year.

DC Comics

Wonder Woman – monthly release I’ve been a Wonder Woman fan since I knew what comics were. I dressed up as her for Halloween several years in a row and used to draw pictures of her (not well) and tape them to my wall. It’s been a joy to read Tom King’s Wonder Woman. His unique writing style and Daniel Sampere’s beautiful art have been wonderful experiences! The beginning of the series follows Wonder Woman as she and the Amazons are considered enemies of the United States. And now, Wonder Woman is raising a daughter of her own. I highly recommend this series, issue #16 comes out December 18th, and two trade paperbacks are out now! Birds of Prey – monthly release Batgirl and her Birds of Prey are a close second for my favorite childhood superhero. This series follows Barbara Gordon, Oracle, and a slew of other fantastic female superheroes (Black Canary, Cassandra Cain’s Batgirl, Harley Quinn, and more!) The series begins as Black Canary organizes a team to rescue her adopted daughter, Sin, from none other than the Amazons! Leonard Romeo’s art is playful and fun and works wonderfully in tandem with Kelly Thompson’s (who wrote one of my favorite comics ever, Mr. and Mrs. X) writing. Issue #17 is out on New Year’s Day, and the first trade paperback is available for purchase. Zatanna: Bring Down the House – limited series A Black Label series, Zatanna: Bring Down the House was a unique trip into a world of magic and mystique. Writer Mariko Tamaki puts a spin on DC’s best magician, as she discovers the origins of and embraces her magical powers. Javier Rodriguez’s artwork is incredible; it’s cartoon-like and simple but conveys so much emotion and feeling. And the colors are just phenomenal. This is a great read that doesn’t require prior knowledge about the DC Universe or Zatanna! All single issues have been published, and the collected hardcover will be available in March 2025.

Marvel Comics

Uncanny X-Men – bimonthly release Growing up, I was 100% a DC Comics defender, but recently I’ve accepted the wonder Marvel Comics has to offer, in particular, the X-Men! This summer, Marvel reintroduced their X-Men in three series: X-Men, Exceptional X-Men, and my favorite, Uncanny X-Men. Released every other week and written by one of my favorite comic writers ever (looking at you Gail Simone), this has easily become one of my most anticipated releases. After the fall of Krakoa, the X-Men have been scattered as they find their place in a mutant-hesitant world. Rogue (my favorite X-Man!), Wolverine, Gambit, and Nightcrawler try navigating their new reality while caring for young mutants on the run! David Marquez’s artwork is, in my mind, exactly what a comic book should look like. This series is wonderful, and a great starting point for those new to the X-Men! (It’s also made me shed a tear more than once.) Issue #7 is out December 11th, and the first collected paperback is set to be released in April 2025. Ultimate Spider-Man – monthly release This is the only comic on this list I have not read, but everywhere I turn people are raving about how amazing it is! Marvel’s Ultimate universe exists outside of their main continuity and acts as an easier jumping-on point for new fans. I’m a huge fan of writer Jonathan Hickman’s work on the Krakora-era X-Men, so I’m sure his writing for New York’s favorite web-slinger is great! Marco Checchetto’s cover art is fabulous, and demand is so high each issue has usually been reprinted at least once! Issue #12 is set for release on December 18th, and the first collected paperback is available for purchase!

Indie Publishers

Helen of Wyndhorn – Dark Horse Comics Done by the same team as Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (Tom King and Bilquis Evely), Helen of Wyndhorn was phenomenal. Evely’s artwork was detail-oriented and beautiful and worked excellently alongside King’s fantasy tale. Helen, a drunken, chaotic woman, is called back to her mysterious grandfather’s estate after the death of her father. Her ensuing adventures are fantastical and dangerous, and King reminds us of the joy of mystery and adventure. All issues are out, and the collected hardcover will be available for purchase in February 2025. The Hunger and the Dusk – IDW Publishing I recently read the first collected trade for The Hunger and the Dusk, and I was blown away. A fantastical world is threatened by the ancient Vangol, forcing opposing orc and human factions to work together against their common foe. Christian Wildgoose’s art is refreshing and fun. There are action sequences, emotional moments, and the throes of adventure. G. Willow Wilson’s story reminds me of World of Warcraft in the best way possible. The first chapter’s collected trade is available now, and chapter two’s single issues are currently being released. Kill Your Darlings – Image Comics When I learned Kill Your Darlings was writer Ethan Parker’s debut comic, I was shocked. This story was incredible, and I am eager for Parker and artist Griffin Sheridan’s next work. Rose, a young girl, grows up with many imaginary friends in her make-believe world. Later, she realizes her imagination may be more real than she first believed. This series is a wonderful dedication to the stories we hold close and is a great introduction to comic books as a story-telling medium. There’s not much else to say other than the story was great, the artwork was amazing, and it’s worth the read. The collected trade paperback is available for purchase!

There you have it! I hope you’ve enjoyed my list, and maybe you’ve put a few comics on your Christmas list! Happy reading!