While doing homework and blasting the Tick Tick Boom soundtrack an idea occurred to me! A full list of awesome movie musicals! I want to preface this by saying while I’ve seen lots of movie musicals, I haven’t seen some of the most famous ones (i.e Grease and West Side Story). But that being said, there are so many movie musicals that I know and love and want to share with you! Without further ado, here are my top ten movie musicals!

Singin’ in the Rain One of the movies that started it all, Singing in the Rain is the pinnacle of the movie musical. This film is drop-dead gorgeous and just a sheer delight and for everyone who has ever loved a musical. It’s a must-watch! The Color Purple This recent movie musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s The Color Purple brought me to tears. The film is lush and beautiful, and everyone is not only singing but also acting at the top of their game. Enchanted This is a favorite movie for my entire family, I’ve seen it so many times and I love it more and more each time. It’s an underrated gem, and if you’re upset that James Marsden isn’t in more things, you should definitely check this out. La La Land I ADORE this movie (and am in desperate need of a rewatch after the Oscars). This isn’t a happy-go-lucky musical, it will definitely break your heart, but it’s a captivating love story not only between two people but also between their art. Sound of Music This one’s on here for my mom (hi Mom!) and also because I really love it. Not only is the music amazing, but so is the family dynamic, cinematography and love story. If you’ve never seen this before I highly recommend it, and if you have maybe it’s time for a rewatch! Teen Beach Movie This movie (which is heavily based on West Side Story) is not only a blast of childhood nostalgia but is also just so much fun! MamMa Mia! Here We Go Again This might be a hot take, but I like this movie much more than the first one. I think it just completely lets go and has so much fun, and Lily James is simply perfect. Tick Tick Boom I would die for Andrew Garfield (this is common knowledge if you’ve ever interacted with me) and he is so fantastic in this role. Garfield learned how to sing specifically for this movie and he does such an incredible job and gives such a captivating performance and could gush about it all day. Into the Woods I was obsessed with this movie, and I mean obsessed. There are videos of me and one of my friends singing “Agony” when we were 13, we simply could not get enough of it. This is a blend of a bunch of different fairytales and is so interesting and just ugh I could talk about it all day. The Last Five Years Whenever the topic of movie musicals comes up, this is always my first suggestion. This movie stars Jeremy Jordan and Anna Kendrick and works backward from Cathy’s (Anna Kendrick) perspective and forward from Jamie’s (Jeremy Jordan) as the film chronicles their 5-year relationship. This movie is so interesting narratively and is just stunning, it’s everything to me.

And before I go here are some other movie musicals that I’ve heard fantastic things about but haven’t had a chance to watch!

Dreamgirls

Cabaret

Once

Moulin Rouge

I hope you found some new movie musicals to watch and fall in love with! Happy viewing!