Ten Local Pittsburgh Businesses to Give a Visit!

As the weather slowly gets warmer (unfortunately we all know Pittsburgh’s second winter is coming), there’s no better time to get out and explore the city! Even as I near the end of my second year at Pitt there is still so much more to discover and explore. I have had my fair share of city exploration side quests thus far, and below is a list of some of my favorite local businesses from around the city!

Phantom of the Attic Comics – Oakland

Stopping here every Wednesday is the highlight of my week! Phantom has more than just comics, they sell a variety of graphic novels, posters, pins and more! The staff is super friendly and were extremely helpful when I was first learning about comic books, pull lists, etc. Even better, across the street is an extension of their business Phantom of the Attic Games, where you can find all things board and roleplaying games!

Hunan Bar – Oakland

Kaitlyn, our business manager, recommended this place when my parents were coming to visit and it was amazing! Located just off Forbes Ave in South Oakland, the location makes it hard to avoid. Hunan Bar has both a menu filled with delicious Chinese food and an all-you-can-eat hot pot! Hot pot originates from China and is a great treat all year round! A large pot of broth sits in the center of the table and a variety of food is provided to cook in the broth! It’s a great way to socialize while also enjoying delicious food.

Posman Books – Strip District

I just recently shopped around in this bookstore with my roommates and it was so much fun! Not only do they have books, but they also sell adorable Jellycats, stickers, puzzles, pins and more! I bought two books and a pin while I was there, and I’m happy and satisfied with my purchase! Even if you don’t want to buy anything, this is a fun store to browse and gives you lots of gift ideas!

Lotus Food – Strip District

Located just up the street from Posman Books, this Asian grocery store has so many options! My roommates and I (the same day we went to Posman Books) looked around and found so many treats! Whether you’re looking for ingredients, spices, fresh produce, or just a sweet treat, Lotus Food has some delicious options! My favorites from our purchase were tofu skin (a popular hot pot ingredient) and some red bean mochi!

Black Horizon Tattoo – Downtown

Since starting at Pitt, I have gotten three ear piercings (and I’m planning to get my fourth after spring break), and there is nowhere else I would recommend going for piercings! This is a newly opened location, but my favorite piercer Liss moved here from another shop. She is extremely kind, helpful, and reassuring. I haven’t gotten a tattoo at this location, but I follow most of their artists on social media and their work looks amazing!

Culture Shop – South Side

I’ve only been here once before, but this shop was super cute! They sell a variety of clothing and jewelry, and it’s all high quality and super cute! Their products are on the more expensive side, but it’s a great place to shop if you’re looking for a nice gift for someone (or yourself)!

Big Dig Coffee – South Side

Recommended to me by one of our writers, Kendall, this coffee place looks adorable! Located in South Side, it’s far enough away from campus that you can get out and explore without making too much of a time commitment. Maybe take a trip to get some homework done, or to see everything else South Side has to offer! Regardless, you’ll get a nice cup of coffee out of it!

Thai Me Up – South Side

Another recommendation from Kendall, this Thai restaurant has so many delicious options! They also have several vegetarian and vegan options. They also have bubble tea and a number of desserts on the menu, so you really can’t go wrong!

PMA Tattoo – Mckee’s Rocks

If you’re looking to get a tattoo, this is the place for you! I went here to get my first tattoo in November and had a fantastic experience. Sara Eve, my artist, did an incredible job on the design and her bedside manner was amazing! There are some other artists at the shop with great skills and artwork! It’s a bit of a journey from campus (about 45 minutes on the bus), but absolutely worth it!

The Refillery – Squirrel Hill