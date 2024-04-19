Summer Style Tips For People Who Hate Summer Clothes 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

Are you excited about the bliss of a beautiful summer day but hate wearing summer clothes? Do you dread the feeling of wearing too-tight jean shorts in sweltering heat? Are you looking for summer clothing inspiration and don’t know where to start? Don’t you worry! Here are some of my tips to stay cool and comfortable this summer.

Maxi & Midi Skirts

Long skirts are your best friend if you hate wearing shorts. Look for elastic band waists if you prefer adjustability. There are multiple patterns and fabrics you can wear, from florals to solid colors. The best part about long skirts is that they’re so versatile. Need a dressy dinner outfit? A beach cover-up? Something to wear on a date? Something cozy? The answer is a maxi or midi skirt.

Long Jorts

Some people love them, some people hate them, but the trend of long jean shorts has been on the rise for the past few years. I find this style of jean shorts to be more comfortable than the ultra-short style seen in past years. If you enjoy altering your own clothing, you could try making your own pair of jorts from an old or thrifted pair of jeans. Style them with a tank top or crop top and some accessories!

Linen Shorts & Pants

Linen shorts have the prettiest Mediterranean vacation vibes. I think they look the best with a loose, short-sleeve button-down layered over a simple tank top. If you prefer to wear pants, I suggest wearing loose paper-bag waist pants for comfort. Linen is also a great choice of fabric in the summer due to its breathability.

Biker Shorts & Oversized T-Shirts

The classic Princess Diana streetwear outfit. This is my go-to style when I’m feeling a bit lazy but still have errands to run. I usually wear these with a pair of chunky sneakers or a light sweatshirt if it’s cooler out.

Halter Tops

I love halter tops because I think they have such fun and summery vibes. I tend to wear adjustable halter tops that are tied in the back with a bow. My favorite styles are the vintage 1970s patterned look or a simple solid color.

Athletic Clothing

The worst parts about summer are sunburns and sweating. On especially hot days I prefer to wear activewear with fabrics built for withstanding UV rays and dealing with excess sweat. Athletic tank tops with built-in bras are great options for summer clothing.

Stick to Light Colors

Light colors will keep you physically cooler. I’m the type of person who loves to wear black and dark colors all winter, so switching up my wardrobe is a bit out of my comfort zone. However, after too many summers overheating in my solid black outfits I realized I needed to make a change (goodbye emo phase). Colors such as shades of white, lavender, sage green, pastel pink, sky blue, yellow, and pale orange can help keep your body temperature cool.

The most important part about summer clothes is finding items that match your style and make you feel comfortable and confident. Don’t forget to wear sunscreen and have a wonderful summer!