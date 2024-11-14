November’s Must-See Movies: My Most Anticipated Releases of the Month

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I feel drawn to the movie theater—the smell of popcorn, the iconic Nicole Kidman AMC ad, and the thirty minutes of trailers. I simply just yearn for that environment. I am especially excited to get back to the theater because of all the highly anticipated movies coming out this month. Each movie hitting the screens in November reaches a wide variety of audiences, so I’m sure that anyone could find a new favorite this month. From iconic musicals to epic battle scenes, here are my most anticipated movies of the month.

Wicked

I have been waiting for Wicked to come out for years and I am so excited that its November 22 release date is right around the corner. Wicked, a massive hit on Broadway, follows the story of the Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba, and the Good Witch of the North, Glinda, before Dorothy finds her way to Oz. The story revolves around their layered and epic friendship from the time they meet at Shiz University and follows their extraordinary adventures. Wicked is directed by Jon M. Chu, known for his other smash hits like Crazy Rich Asians and In the Heights, and the film is produced by Marc Platt, who produced La La Land and The Little Mermaid. The film also follows a star-studded cast with Grammy, Tony, and Emmy winner Cynthia Erivo taking on the iconic role of Elphaba, made famous on Broadway by Idina Menzel. Global popstar and icon Ariana Grande plays Elphaba’s foil, Glinda, following in Broadway legend Kristin Chenowith’s footsteps. Throughout the press run, Erivo and Grande have spoken about how much they cherish their roles in Wicked and how strong their bond has grown throughout the filming process. Wicked also stars Emmy-nominated Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey as the main love interest, Fiyero. Michelle Yeoh, Bowen Yang, and Jeff Goldblum round out the talented cast. So far, the few early reviews are all swimmingly positive, as critics are raving about the talent Erivo and Grande bring to the film. I am so excited to see Wicked in theaters this November and fans can be relieved that the second part, Wicked Part Two, will be released in 2025.

Gladiator II

November 22nd isn’t just about Wicked. The much-anticipated Gladiator sequel, Gladiator II is coming to theaters on the very same day with the promise of a potential double feature frenzy like “Barbenheimer.” Gladiator II follows Lucius Verus, who is captured and forced to become a gladiator. Lucius is played by the critically acclaimed Paul Mescal, best known for the TV series Normal People. After his most recent roles in the films Aftersun and All of Us Strangers, it is clear that Mescal has what it takes to step into this iconic story and lead the film. Playing opposite Mescal is the 2024 SAG award winner and one of my favorite actors, Pedro Pascal. Pascal has been on fire these last few years, starring in the award-winning Max show The Last of Us and Disney’s The Mandalorian. Rounding out the cast is the legendary Oscar and Tony winner Denzel Washington, who plays Lucius’ mentor. Gladiator II is being hailed by critics as an epic action film. From the incredible set designs and epic fight scenes, the film is thrilling critics, with Washington especially being recognized for his moving performance. I am extremely excited to see how Gladiator II stands apart from the first film and to see how the film translates on the big screen.

Moana 2

Rounding out my most anticipated movies for November is Moana 2. It’s been over eight years since Moana took the world by storm and fans all over are excited to jump back into the musical world. Moana 2 follows Moana and Maui three years later on a dangerous journey across the seas of Oceania. Auli’i Cravalho, most recently known for playing Janice in the 2024 musical adaptation of Mean Girls, is reprising her role as Moana with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson coming back to voice Maui. Moana 2 has a different directorial team than the first, with David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller directing the sequel. Lin Manuel Miranda also did not return to create the music for the sequel, but the music of Moana 2 is in good hands with the creative team Barlow & Bear. Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear are best known for creating The Unofficial Bridgerton Music Album that went viral on TikTok, gaining over 50 million independent streams and winning the 2022 Grammy award for Best Music Theater Album. With their work on Moana 2, they are the youngest composers in history to write the entire album of an animated Disney film. Moana 2 is set to hit theaters on November 27 and has already broken records for the most first-day ticket sales of any animated film in 2024. Moana 2 is sure to become another instant Disney classic and I simply cannot wait to see it!

With the promise of these movies and many others, November is sure to be an exciting month at the theaters. So be sure to grab your popcorn and go catch one of these movies this month!