‘Nobody Wants This’ Was Everything I Wanted & More

It’s been a busy few weeks for students. Between midterms, regular coursework, and catching up with the election coverage, it’s hard to catch a break, which is why I’ve tried to make the most of the downtime I have. When I do have time to myself, I love nothing more than a binge-able television series — and my latest watch demanded more attention than most.

By now, most people with access to the internet have heard of Nobody Wants This. The show debuted on Netflix on September 26 and quickly developed a fandom. Stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody garnered adoration from fans for their on-screen chemistry and outstanding performances. Adam Brody, known for his role in The O.C., is being applauded for finally having his moment as a romantic lead, giving him high ‘White Boy of the Month’ potential. Personally, I was excited to see Kristen Bell in her element again, having loved her in The Good Place, Veronica Mars, and Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Despite each of those being iconic parts, Nobody Wants This might have taken the lead in my rankings.

The show centers a middle-aged agnostic woman named Joanne (Kristen Bell) who makes a living by talking about sex and relationships with her sister on their podcast, the title of which gave the series its name. When Joanne meets Noah (Adam Brody), a Jewish rabbi, she hopes to make a relationship work despite complicated family dynamics and different perspectives on life.

The 10-episode romantic comedy series checked all the boxes: an engaging plot, a slow-burn relationship complete with cute, sarcastic quips, and, most importantly, characters you grow to love. This, I knew Netflix could do. But what I didn’t expect from a show about a sex podcaster’s love life was a hilarious and fairly accurate depiction of Judaism paired with a respectful dialogue on the shared humanity of people with different faiths or perspectives on religion.

If you don’t want a single detail spoiled, skip the next paragraph, but I promise I won’t give away much. I only want to share the scene that made me start taking this show seriously and realize how much I loved it — the scene that almost made me cry.

At the end of the fifth episode, Noah holds an impromptu Shabbat for Joanne in a restaurant to make up for causing her to miss her first one. After he orders the wine, he pulls out two candles and a matchbox and explains that the tradition reminds us to spend time with those we care about because as long as we have that, nothing else matters. As I watched Joanne light the candles while Noah recited the prayer, I was transported back to my childhood dinner table.

I’ve never been religious, but since my dad’s family is Jewish, I grew up learning about the religion’s traditions, history, and culture. Over time, my family lost track of significant holidays like Yom Kippur and Passover, but we still manage to celebrate a few nights of Hanukkah each year. My sister and I take turns lighting the menorah while my dad reads the prayer in Hebrew. Though I don’t entirely know what it means, there’s something beautiful about hearing those ancient phrases in the warm light of the kitchen with the people I love. The emphasis on family and preserving tradition is something I’ve always admired about Judaism.

While witnessing Kristen Bell break bread with Adam Brody isn’t quite the same as family dinner, it made me feel seen. The patience with which Noah explains his culture combined with the expression on Joanne’s face that turns from confusion to curiosity and then excitement gave me hope — hope that people are still willing to welcome new faces, learn new things, and be curious, rather than judgmental, about differing aspects of identity. For a moment, the world felt whole (and no, that’s not too dramatic a statement about a Netflix rom-com).

Now, this is all coming from someone who watched the show twice, back to back, in the first two weeks it was out. While I’m definitely not alone in that, others take issue with certain aspects. One criticism is that certain characters fit their tropes a little too well. For example, Noah’s mother is a stereotypical portrayal of an overbearing Jewish mother who is far too invested in controlling her son’s life. While I can see how her character might be seen as one-dimensional, when I asked my dad how he felt about her portrayal, he laughed and said, “I knew plenty of Jewish mothers like that growing up.”

Overall, I see the television series as a positive representation of the Jewish community that viewers of all ages can enjoy. After all, how can a show with a cool, young rabbi front and center not be at all progressive? Even when it comes to the portrayal of the mother, I don’t think Jewish people being able to make fun of themselves once in a while is a negative thing. It demonstrates humility and a sense of humor, traits that humanize a marginalized group. Plus, as shown in the Shabbat scene, the creators made sure to convey an important theme: Judaism teaches us to love our neighbors and to welcome everyone with open arms, including those with different religious beliefs. It is both a celebration of embracing one’s identity and an olive branch to the rest of the world.

Whether you’re in it for the deeper meanings or just because you love a good love story, I feel you. We can all get excited for Season 2, which is confirmed to happen in 2025. Though there are concerns over the change in showrunners, I am confident that Nobody Wants This will deliver plenty of comedy and heart next year. It’d be difficult to ruin something this good.