For me, 2024 was a year of growth, change, and wellness. I graduated high school, moved to Pittsburgh, met some of my best friends, and started the academic journey of college. After one of the best years of my life, I can’t help but rejoice and look back on some of my favorites of 2024!

TV Shows:

Lupin A spin on a classic French narrative about Arsen Lupin, gentleman thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father against a wealthy family. Honestly, I thought I would hate this because the entire show is in French, but it was such a good change of pace from what I typically watch. Nobody Wants this My mom and I started this show on the heels of 2025, over Christmas break. Starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, this limited series had me hooked from the start and I am anticipating the next season! good girls Mothers Beth, Annie, and Ruby take control of their lives (and financial situations) by robbing a grocery store. One thing leads to another, and they find themselves deep in the world of crime. I actually loved this show so much that I am currently rewatching it with my roommate!

Songs:

“White horse” – chris stapleton For me, 2024 was the year of country music. I have never been one for this genre, but I did in fact go to two country concerts over the summer! To me, this song screams summer and driving with the windows down…AKA the perfect summer day! “good luck babe” – chapPell roan Another classic summer hit, this song was popular during my Senior Week with all my best friends at the beach. Every time I listen to this song a wave of memories come flooding back about one of the best weeks of the summer! “the spins” – mac miller Okay, this song has always been one of my favorites, but this year it held an even more special place in my heart. I graduated high school and moved to Pittsburgh, two anecdotes mentioned in this song. This song got me through high school and now it brought me to college!

College Events:



the backyard brawl I had been waiting for this game since I committed to Pitt, and boy was it a rollercoaster. Pittsburgh ended up with a 38-34 win over West Virginia and my school pride had never been higher. I am looking forward to this rivalry in the coming years. pitt’s volleyball season Pitt Volleyball had an amazing regular season this year, holding the number one seed for women’s volleyball for eight straight weeks! I had the pleasure of watching the girls sweep Penn State and Louisville during the regular season at the Peterson Event Center, which was incredibly exhilarating! nle choppa concert Sponsored by the Pitt Program Council, rapper NLE Choppa came to the University for the Fall Bash in Schenley Park. This was such a unique opportunity and I am so lucky to have gone!

All in all, I would say I had a pretty exciting year, filled with amazing memories! I am anxious to see what 2025 holds for me, and I will be happy to report back next year!