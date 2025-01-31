For me, 2024 was a year of growth, change, and wellness. I graduated high school, moved to Pittsburgh, met some of my best friends, and started the academic journey of college. After one of the best years of my life, I can’t help but rejoice and look back on some of my favorites of 2024!
TV Shows:
- Lupin
-
A spin on a classic French narrative about Arsen Lupin, gentleman thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father against a wealthy family. Honestly, I thought I would hate this because the entire show is in French, but it was such a good change of pace from what I typically watch.
- Nobody Wants this
-
My mom and I started this show on the heels of 2025, over Christmas break. Starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, this limited series had me hooked from the start and I am anticipating the next season!
- good girls
-
Mothers Beth, Annie, and Ruby take control of their lives (and financial situations) by robbing a grocery store. One thing leads to another, and they find themselves deep in the world of crime. I actually loved this show so much that I am currently rewatching it with my roommate!
Songs:
- “White horse” – chris stapleton
-
For me, 2024 was the year of country music. I have never been one for this genre, but I did in fact go to two country concerts over the summer! To me, this song screams summer and driving with the windows down…AKA the perfect summer day!
- “good luck babe” – chapPell roan
-
Another classic summer hit, this song was popular during my Senior Week with all my best friends at the beach. Every time I listen to this song a wave of memories come flooding back about one of the best weeks of the summer!
- “the spins” – mac miller
-
Okay, this song has always been one of my favorites, but this year it held an even more special place in my heart. I graduated high school and moved to Pittsburgh, two anecdotes mentioned in this song. This song got me through high school and now it brought me to college!
College Events:
- the backyard brawl
-
I had been waiting for this game since I committed to Pitt, and boy was it a rollercoaster. Pittsburgh ended up with a 38-34 win over West Virginia and my school pride had never been higher. I am looking forward to this rivalry in the coming years.
- pitt’s volleyball season
-
Pitt Volleyball had an amazing regular season this year, holding the number one seed for women’s volleyball for eight straight weeks! I had the pleasure of watching the girls sweep Penn State and Louisville during the regular season at the Peterson Event Center, which was incredibly exhilarating!
- nle choppa concert
-
Sponsored by the Pitt Program Council, rapper NLE Choppa came to the University for the Fall Bash in Schenley Park. This was such a unique opportunity and I am so lucky to have gone!
All in all, I would say I had a pretty exciting year, filled with amazing memories! I am anxious to see what 2025 holds for me, and I will be happy to report back next year!