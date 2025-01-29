My 2025 GRAMMY Predictions

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, watching the GRAMMYs is an experience I look forward to every year, and this time is no different. The 67th annual GRAMMY Awards will be held on February 2 at 8 pm. It recognizes music that came out between September 16, 2023, and August 30, 2024. Beyonce leads with the most nominations this year (11), and artists like Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Charli XCX follow close behind with seven each. All the nominations are incredible, and I had such a tough time choosing who I thought would win. Nevertheless, I tried to make my best predictions for the Big Four categories. Enjoy!

Record of the Year This category recognizes a song’s production and recording. Nominations: “Fortnight” – Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone “Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish “360” – Charli XCX “Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Beyonce “Now And Then” – The Beatles — What I Want To Win: “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan The production of this song is just immaculate; the drums in the bridge make me go insane. I think the lyrics and general performance really capture Roan’s emotions well. Also, it got a lot of playtime and is one of the reasons why Roan’s career erupted this year. What I Think Will Win: “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter This song was absolutely everywhere the entire year, so it would be hard to deny its power as a record. The production and the lyrics work very well together to deliver Carpenter’s brand image. I think Carpenter will walk away with at least one GRAMMY that evening. ALbum of the year Nominations: THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier BRAT – Charli XCX Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter COWBOY CARTER – Beyonce New Blue Sun – Andre 3000 — What I Want To Win: The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess or HIT ME HARD AND SOFT I couldn’t choose, sorry! The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess is one of best debut albums I’ve heard in a long time, and so many of its songs absolutely dominated. Meanwhile, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT went #1 on my commute to work this summer, and I could talk about the production forever. Not to mention, Eilish is a GRAMMY darling. (Anyone remember her Big Four sweep during the first year of her career?!) What I Think Will Win: COWBOY CARTER Beyonce has never won in this category before (a fact Jay-Z, her husband, called out at last year’s GRAMMYs). If she won, Beyonce would be the first Black woman to win in this category in the 21st century, which would be well-deserved. I thought this album was incredibly cohesive and a beautiful listen, not to mention a fun genre shift. Plus, there are many features from really notable older artists, which could have swayed voting in her favor. Song of the Year This category recognizes the composition and writing of a song, and awarded to its songwriters. Nominations: “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Beyonce “Please Please Please” – Sabrina Carpenter “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar “Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan “Fortnight” – Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone “Die With A Smile” – Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey — What I Want To Win: Literally any except “Fortnight” or “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Besides those two, I think that all of the songs nominated have some great electric pull with their lyrics. In fact, they’re basically all popular because of the lyrics (especially “Not Like Us”). So, I would be happy with any of these nominations getting the final win. What I Think Will Win: “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish While Eilish already won in this category last year with “What Was I Made For?”, I think the GRAMMYs would be more than happy to give the win to her again. This song includes beautiful turns of phrases and has a deeper, more melancholy meaning behind the lyrics that many people don’t recognize. Best New Artist Nominees: Teddy Swims Shaboozey Chappell Roan RAYE Khruangbin Doechii Sabrina Carpenter Benson Boone — Who I Want To Win: Chappell Roan Who I Think Will Win: Chappell Roan Absolutely no one can deny the impressiveness of Roan’s meteoric rise to the top this year. She has been working towards a breakthrough for 10 years, and I would love to see her get her flowers. While all the artists are popular in their own right, I believe Roan really took the initial moves in her career and catapulted herself to the center, easily claiming the title of “best.” I would also be happy if Doechii won!

As we can tell, the GRAMMYs this year will be full of tough competition. No matter what, I’m sure I will see huge debates about whether the wins were deserved on my TikTok the next day. Tune into the GRAMMYs on February 2nd to see if my predictions were correct!