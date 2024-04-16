Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

In a fun little follow up to my movie musical recommendations, here’s some of my favorite movies that aren’t necessarily musicals but instead feature characters who are musicians!

Starstruck

Our business manager Kaitlyn told me that I must include this one, but I also really like it. She says, “It’s not a perfect movie but I recommend it anyways: the cliché LA backdrop and celebrity meets regular girl storyline works so well, their bickering will have you almost constantly giggling, and all of the songs are so catchy. It’s definitely a nostalgic classic for me.”

Hairspray (1988)

The original Hairspray, which inspired the Broadway production, which then inspired the 2007 remake, this is an absolutely fabulous film. It follows a similar plot to the remake, but with the camp dialed up to a thousand, the emotions more intense and the performances even more beautiful.

Scott Pilgrim

Genuinely one of the best movies ever made, I could watch this 100 times over and never get tired of it. The music is perfect, the cast is stellar, and the comedy is unmatched. Stream the “Black Sheep” cover by Brie Larson and your life will be changed for the better.

Editor’s note: this is actually one of my favorite movies of all time, I highly recommend it! – Alison

Lemonade Mouth

One of my all-time favorite DCOMs, I think this movie played a crucial role in shaping my brain chemistry. Lives were changed when this came out for real.

Whiplash

This movie is as intense, if not more intense, than any action movie I’ve ever watched; it centers around Andrew (Miles Teller), a young drummer who has been taken under the wing of an intense jazz director (J.K. Simmons). Teller gives an insanely good performance here, and so does Simmons, and if you love La La Land you should definitely watch this because the films share a director in Damien Chazelle!

Popstar Never Stop Stopping

Andy Samberg is easily one of my top ten favorite celebrities and this is one of his best (and most hilarious) performances. Samberg is playing a Justin Timberlake-like character called Connor4real and the film follows the rise and fall of his solo career after leading his boy band, The Style Boyz. With ultra satire and maximum hilarity, this is an absolute must-watch.

Pitch Perfect

My love for this movie knows no bounds. It’s my ultimate comfort movie and has the perfect ending that never fails to make me cry. When given the chance, I will always choose to watch this movie.

Almost Famous

Desperately feeling the need for a rewatch of this one, it follows 15-year-old William Miller as he gets an assignment from The Rolling Stone to cover the up-and-coming band Stillwater. This movie is such an incredible look at what fame, celebrity, and love of music really mean. 

Velvet Goldmine

I just watched this earlier this week for my Gender & Film class and let me tell you I loved it. It’s queer, it’s surreal and it’s a sight to behold, it’s truly a wonder.

Priscilla

Okay. Now I know what you’re thinking, but this is still a movie about a musician, just in a very different way than the others. Priscilla is not about Elvis, it’s about Priscilla, but because so much of the film is concerned with the effects the relationship between Elvis and Priscilla had on her, I would still consider this to be a film about a musician, just more tangentially than the others. But I would be remiss to not mention it because I think this film is absolutely incredible and that Sofia Coppola was born to make it.

And before I end, here’s some others that I haven’t seen but I’ve heard great things about:

  • Sound of Metal
  • Rocketman
  • Inside Llweyn Davis
  • Amadeus

And that’s it! Happy viewing!

Lauren Deaton is a second-year student at the University of Pittsburgh, she is currently serving both as Chapter Chair and Writer. She most frequently writes about entertainment topics– including music recommendations, topics of representation, and anticipated movie lists. Lauren is double majoring in English Literature and Media and Professional Communications with a focus on Public and Professional Writing. She is also pursuing a Film and Media Studies minor and is a member of the Honors College. She recently completed a communications internship with the Fletcher Free Library and will be beginning a research position with the Language and Literacy Division at Pitt during the Fall 2023 semester. In the future, she hopes to work in publishing helping to increase access to representation. She is also a writer for Studio 412 a creative outlet on Pitt’s campus and is a member of Alpha Epsilon Phi Sorority. Lauren loves her dog, her friends, her family, and everything reading, coming of age and cold brew related.