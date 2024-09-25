The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“The theater employees are scared and asking me to leave because ‘it’s not October 11th yet,’ but I’m simply too seated.”

There are few actors I love more in the world than Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield. So, when a little over a year ago, it was announced they would be starring in a film together, and a rom-com at that, I was ecstatic. When the trailer dropped, I shed actual tears before even clicking play. And now the film, We Live in Time, has had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and is just a few days away from world-wide release.

The film follows Almut (played by Pugh) and Tobias (played by Garfield) through the past, present, and future of their relationship as they meet each other, fall in love, start a family, and deal with Almut’s cancer diagnosis. The film premiered to lots of praise, specifically for Pugh and Garfield’s performances and chemistry. This film is not only one of my most anticipated films of the year, but of my life.

A huge part of my excitement for this film is of course the cast. If you had asked me for my dream actor pairing, Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield would have been top of the list. From the moment I saw Florence Pugh as Amy in Little Women (2019), I was hooked. She is, without a doubt, one of the most exquisite performers working today and, in my opinion, ever. She fills every single role with so much depth and nuance and has such an incredible range; she truly takes my breath away with each and every performance. She’s also just amazing; her personality outside of acting is strong and vibrant, and I’m obsessed with her fashion sense. I love Cooking with Flo — I just really, truly think she is simply the best. In fact, the first Her Campus article I ever wrote was all about Florence Pugh and the drama surrounding Don’t Worry Darling, and also just how much I adore her.

Andrew Garfield on the other hand has been one of my favorite actors for as long as I can remember. From the moment that I saw the first Amazing Spider-Man, when I was probably about 10, I was in love. So yes, Andrew Garfield is my longest running celebrity crush, but also I just truly think he’s an amazing performer who, much like Pugh, brings such depth, nuance, and beauty to every character he portrays. I cannot wait to see two of the kindest, most tender actors working today share the screen. The ways in which they’ve talked about the movie and each other only makes me all the more excited. I think watching Pugh and Garfield’s characters fall in love and deal with loss is going to break my heart wide open in a way only they can.

Another huge reason I’m excited for this movie is I love rom-coms, especially ones that are heavily undercut by the idea of holding onto each other and meaning in life. Rom-coms are at their best when they feel touched by reality, and when they have an unmistakable essence of being grounded in the sometimes painful aspects of it. We Live in Time feels very much connected in spirit to one of my favorite movies of all time About Time.

All in all, I’m incredibly excited for this movie and will definitely be seated opening night.