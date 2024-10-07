This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

School is officially back in session, and with September wrapping up here’s some of HC Pitt’s September favorites!

Movies/TV Shows

I’ve been on an absolute movie watching rampage recently, watching a lot of old favorites and even some new ones! Some of my recent favorite rewatches have been About Time (one of my favorite movies ever), Gnomeo and Juliet (one of the greatest Shakespeare retellings ever), and Fantastic Mr. Fox. My most recent favorite first-time watch was Before Sunset.

More Favorites:

–Abbott Elementary- Kaitlyn

–The Substance- Sienna

–Kevin Can F*** Himself- Amanda

Song/Album/Artist

Ever since Lizzy McAlpine released “Pushing It Down and Praying” I’ve had it on almost constant repeat. It’s a perfect showcase of her musical talent and lyrical genius and I cannot recommend it enough.

More Favorites:

-The Cure- Kat

-”How Soon is Now” by the Smiths- Marina

–Short n’ Sweet– Sabrina Carpenter

Reads

With Heartstopper Season 3 having just dropped I embarked on a re-read of all of the Heartstopper comics this month. These books are something that’s so incredibly special to me and re-reading them was such a beautiful experience and only made me love them even more.

More Favorites:

–The Lovely Bones– Julia

–Lessons in Chemistry- Grace L.

–Hell Bent– Alison

Pittsburgh Things

My favorite place in Pittsburgh is forever and always Phantom of the Attic Comics, having been home all summer I was ecstatic to return to my favorite place again and I think I love it even more than ever.

More Favorites:

-Thursday on-campus Farmer’s Market- Evaline

-Football Games- Maddie

-Georgie’s Corner Cafe- Sienna

Snack/Food/Drink

I’ve been making lots of yogurt bowls recently- I start with vanilla yogurt then add granola, almonds and cashews, lots of dried fruit, and bananas, it is literally the perfect snack.

More Favorites:

-Trader Joe’s Gluten Free Coffee Cake Muffins- Marina

-Einstein Bro’s Caramel Cold Brew- Kat

-Good and Gather Cashew Butter Chocolate Chip Bars- Kaitlyn

Clothing Item/Accessory

Three words: pink Puma Palmero’s. These are far and above my new favorite shoes, they’re a fun pop of color to add to any outfit and I always get so many compliments on them.

More Favorites:

-Purple Doc Marten’s- Evaline

-Big bold bracelets- Grace L.

-Dan & Phil Games merch- Alison

Skincare/Beauty/Hygiene

Covergirl Yummy Lip gloss is my new favorite makeup product, there’s so many fun colors, it reminds me of all the lip gloss I used to play with as a kid and it lasts super long!

More Favorites:

-Vanilla Tree Hut body wash- Ava M.

-Benefit highlighter in pink- Julia

-Milk Blush- Maddie

-Elf Woah Glow tinted moisturizer- Amanda

That’s all for our favorites for September, see you in October!