This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

With March coming to an end, many of us are getting ready to settle into study rooms for finals and wrap up the semester. This is both a stressful time as well as an exciting one as we get ready for summer! For now, let’s take a calming moment to reflect on some of the things we’ve been loving this past month.

Movies & TV Shows:

I’ve been on another rewatch kick this month. I finished rewatching my favorite Psych episodes and I just started rewatching Bojack Horseman, both of which are making me feel extremely nostalgic. I also watched Bottoms with my friends recently, which was funny in a cringeworthy, satirical way.

Other Favorites:

The Bear -Alison

Young Royals -Renee

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV -Julia

The Importance of Being Earnest -Kaitlyn

Music & Artists:

I saw Olivia Rodrigo in concert this month, so I’ve been obsessed with her setlist along with the new songs she recently released on her deluxe version of Guts. I am also super into the snippets of Chappell Roan’s new song “Good Luck Babe,” and am super excited for it to officially be released.

Other Favorites:

Hours Were the Birds by Adrianne Lenker -Kendall

Del Water Gap -Kaitlyn

“Wild Heart” by Towa Bird -Emma

Bury Me At Makeout Creek by Mitski -Sienna

Books:

I have gotten super into Ocean Vuong this month. I’ve been reading his poetry collection, Time Is A Mother as well as his novel On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous. His writing is powerful and emotionally charged, and his style is very creative. I would recommend reading his work if you haven’t already.

Other Favorites:

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin -Lauren

The Fifth Season by N.K. Jemisin -Alison

Dune by Frank Herbert -Kendall

Forever Interrupted by Taylor Jenkins Reid -Emma

Food & Drinks:

I’ve been in my dining hall hater era recently, so I’ve been mostly living off of microwaveable meals and prepackaged snacks. One of my go-to’s lately are the Amy’s frozen meals. They have a ton of great vegan and vegetarian options and are pretty tasty as well!

Other Favorites:

Turner’s flavored milk -Kendall

Grilled cheese -Julia

Kani salad (imitation crab, cucumber and spicy mayo) -Alison

Trader Joe’s apple chips -Lauren

Skincare & Beauty Products:

I’m not sure if this necessarily counts as a beauty product, but I have been obsessed with temporary tattoos recently. They are so cheap and there are so many different designs for different occasions. I also just love the idea of a tattoo without the actual commitment, so these are definitely a favorite of mine.

Other Favorites:

Tower 28 cream blush -Renee

Tower 28 daily rescue facial spray -Sienna

Glossier cloud paint blush in color ‘Soar’ -Lauren

Benefit Cosmetics highlighter -Julia

TikTok Trends:

I keep getting videos of people making ‘candy salad’ popping up on my feed. If you haven’t seen these, it’s basically this trend where each person in a big a group brings a different type of candy, and they pour all the candy into a giant bin and mix it all together. And call it candy salad. I’m obsessed, it’s incredibly satisfying and mouthwatering to watch.

Other Favorites:

Jojo Siwa’s cringeworthy choreography to her new song -Emma

The return of Kirsten Titus on TikTok -Renee

People yelling that they’re going to get a 100 on their test and then they are cut off by a clip of their actual (usually much lower) score -Kaitlyn

Ayo Edebiri being Irish -Sienna

As you can see, we’ve been loving a lot this past month. And we’re even more excited to see what next month will bring. See you in April!