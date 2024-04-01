With March coming to an end, many of us are getting ready to settle into study rooms for finals and wrap up the semester. This is both a stressful time as well as an exciting one as we get ready for summer! For now, let’s take a calming moment to reflect on some of the things we’ve been loving this past month.
Movies & TV Shows:
I’ve been on another rewatch kick this month. I finished rewatching my favorite Psych episodes and I just started rewatching Bojack Horseman, both of which are making me feel extremely nostalgic. I also watched Bottoms with my friends recently, which was funny in a cringeworthy, satirical way.
Other Favorites:
- The Bear -Alison
- Young Royals -Renee
- Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV -Julia
- The Importance of Being Earnest -Kaitlyn
Music & Artists:
I saw Olivia Rodrigo in concert this month, so I’ve been obsessed with her setlist along with the new songs she recently released on her deluxe version of Guts. I am also super into the snippets of Chappell Roan’s new song “Good Luck Babe,” and am super excited for it to officially be released.
Other Favorites:
- Hours Were the Birds by Adrianne Lenker -Kendall
- Del Water Gap -Kaitlyn
- “Wild Heart” by Towa Bird -Emma
- Bury Me At Makeout Creek by Mitski -Sienna
Books:
I have gotten super into Ocean Vuong this month. I’ve been reading his poetry collection, Time Is A Mother as well as his novel On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous. His writing is powerful and emotionally charged, and his style is very creative. I would recommend reading his work if you haven’t already.
Other Favorites:
- Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin -Lauren
- The Fifth Season by N.K. Jemisin -Alison
- Dune by Frank Herbert -Kendall
- Forever Interrupted by Taylor Jenkins Reid -Emma
Food & Drinks:
I’ve been in my dining hall hater era recently, so I’ve been mostly living off of microwaveable meals and prepackaged snacks. One of my go-to’s lately are the Amy’s frozen meals. They have a ton of great vegan and vegetarian options and are pretty tasty as well!
Other Favorites:
- Turner’s flavored milk -Kendall
- Grilled cheese -Julia
- Kani salad (imitation crab, cucumber and spicy mayo) -Alison
- Trader Joe’s apple chips -Lauren
Skincare & Beauty Products:
I’m not sure if this necessarily counts as a beauty product, but I have been obsessed with temporary tattoos recently. They are so cheap and there are so many different designs for different occasions. I also just love the idea of a tattoo without the actual commitment, so these are definitely a favorite of mine.
Other Favorites:
- Tower 28 cream blush -Renee
- Tower 28 daily rescue facial spray -Sienna
- Glossier cloud paint blush in color ‘Soar’ -Lauren
- Benefit Cosmetics highlighter -Julia
TikTok Trends:
I keep getting videos of people making ‘candy salad’ popping up on my feed. If you haven’t seen these, it’s basically this trend where each person in a big a group brings a different type of candy, and they pour all the candy into a giant bin and mix it all together. And call it candy salad. I’m obsessed, it’s incredibly satisfying and mouthwatering to watch.
Other Favorites:
- Jojo Siwa’s cringeworthy choreography to her new song -Emma
- The return of Kirsten Titus on TikTok -Renee
- People yelling that they’re going to get a 100 on their test and then they are cut off by a clip of their actual (usually much lower) score -Kaitlyn
- Ayo Edebiri being Irish -Sienna
As you can see, we’ve been loving a lot this past month. And we’re even more excited to see what next month will bring. See you in April!