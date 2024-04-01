Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

With March coming to an end, many of us are getting ready to settle into study rooms for finals and wrap up the semester. This is both a stressful time as well as an exciting one as we get ready for summer! For now, let’s take a calming moment to reflect on some of the things we’ve been loving this past month.

Movies & TV Shows:

I’ve been on another rewatch kick this month. I finished rewatching my favorite Psych episodes and I just started rewatching Bojack Horseman, both of which are making me feel extremely nostalgic. I also watched Bottoms with my friends recently, which was funny in a cringeworthy, satirical way.

Other Favorites:

  • The Bear -Alison
  • Young Royals -Renee
  • Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV -Julia
  • The Importance of Being Earnest -Kaitlyn

Music & Artists:

I saw Olivia Rodrigo in concert this month, so I’ve been obsessed with her setlist along with the new songs she recently released on her deluxe version of Guts. I am also super into the snippets of Chappell Roan’s new song “Good Luck Babe,” and am super excited for it to officially be released.

Other Favorites:

  • Hours Were the Birds by Adrianne Lenker -Kendall
  • Del Water Gap -Kaitlyn
  • “Wild Heart” by Towa Bird -Emma
  • Bury Me At Makeout Creek by Mitski -Sienna

Books:

I have gotten super into Ocean Vuong this month. I’ve been reading his poetry collection, Time Is A Mother as well as his novel On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous. His writing is powerful and emotionally charged, and his style is very creative. I would recommend reading his work if you haven’t already.

Other Favorites:

  • Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin -Lauren
  • The Fifth Season by N.K. Jemisin -Alison
  • Dune by Frank Herbert -Kendall
  • Forever Interrupted by Taylor Jenkins Reid -Emma

Food & Drinks:

I’ve been in my dining hall hater era recently, so I’ve been mostly living off of microwaveable meals and prepackaged snacks. One of my go-to’s lately are the Amy’s frozen meals. They have a ton of great vegan and vegetarian options and are pretty tasty as well!

Other Favorites:

  • Turner’s flavored milk -Kendall
  • Grilled cheese -Julia
  • Kani salad (imitation crab, cucumber and spicy mayo) -Alison
  • Trader Joe’s apple chips -Lauren

Skincare & Beauty Products:

I’m not sure if this necessarily counts as a beauty product, but I have been obsessed with temporary tattoos recently. They are so cheap and there are so many different designs for different occasions. I also just love the idea of a tattoo without the actual commitment, so these are definitely a favorite of mine.

Other Favorites:

  • Tower 28 cream blush -Renee
  • Tower 28 daily rescue facial spray -Sienna
  • Glossier cloud paint blush in color ‘Soar’ -Lauren
  • Benefit Cosmetics highlighter -Julia

TikTok Trends:

I keep getting videos of people making ‘candy salad’ popping up on my feed. If you haven’t seen these, it’s basically this trend where each person in a big a group brings a different type of candy, and they pour all the candy into a giant bin and mix it all together. And call it candy salad. I’m obsessed, it’s incredibly satisfying and mouthwatering to watch.

Other Favorites:

  • Jojo Siwa’s cringeworthy choreography to her new song -Emma
  • The return of Kirsten Titus on TikTok -Renee
  • People yelling that they’re going to get a 100 on their test and then they are cut off by a clip of their actual (usually much lower) score -Kaitlyn
  • Ayo Edebiri being Irish -Sienna

As you can see, we’ve been loving a lot this past month. And we’re even more excited to see what next month will bring. See you in April!

Amy Burke

Pitt '27

Amy Burke is a first-year student at the University of Pittsburgh. She is new to Her Campus, and eager to write more articles! She is interested in writing about entertainment, pop culture, music, and life experiences. Amy is planning on majoring in Communication Sciences & Disorders and is pursuing a minor in Linguistics. She hopes to attend graduate school for Speech-Language Pathology. In her free time, Amy loves to hike, cook/bake, sing, and listen to music. She is an avid Taylor Swift fan, and some of her other favorite artists include Phoebe Bridgers, SZA, and The Killers! She also loves cats, spending time with friends and family, chai lattes, and binging Gilmore Girls.