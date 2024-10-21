The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last updated October 11th.

The energy on Pitt’s campus right now is absolutely electric. Not only does the University of Pittsburgh have an undefeated football team, but it also has two Division One sports teams ranked number one in the country. The Panther pride and spirit is overflowing as Pitt students, and alumni are overjoyed that Pitt sports are back on top. Let’s take a look at the teams that are taking the nation by storm!

Pitt football has shocked everyone this year! Led by 5-time ACC rookie of the week Eli Holstein, the team has been unstoppable, dominating their opponents in blowout games and come-from-behind wins. This season, Pitt football crushed their biggest rival, West Virginia, in one of college football’s biggest rivalries known as the Backyard Brawl. Pitt students knew this team was special after that legendary win, but now, after beating Youngstown State by 56 points and fellow ACC division team North Carolina Chapel Hill, they know that Pitt football is dominant. Pitt fans aren’t the only ones recognizing this electric team, but now the whole country is as well. Pitt Football is now nationally ranked for the first time since 2022, at number 22 in the AP Poll. With Coach Pat Narduzzi’s leadership, ACC receiver of the week Desmond Reid, and our quarterback Eli Holstein, Pitt football isn’t slowing down. They still have a long way to go, facing ACC division teams for the rest of the season, but every Pitt fan is hopeful that our undefeated streak will last.

Although Pitt’s football is taking this year by storm, no one is quite doing it like the Pitt Women’s Volleyball team. Pitt Panthers volleyball has held the number 1 spot in the nation for five straight weeks with an undefeated record of 14-0. They are currently 4-0 against fellow ACC division teams, recently beating Boston College and Syracuse. During the 24-25 season, the Panthers have four ranked victories under their belt, including the No.10 Oregon, No. 23 USC, No. 13 Georgia Tech, and No. 3 Penn State. The Panthers have only dropped a single set this entire season. Under head coach Dan Fisher’s leadership, senior setter Rachel Fairbanks, and sophomore outside hitter Torey Stafford, Pitt Women’s Volleyball looks unstoppable. The team still has 16 games in the regular season, but the University of Pittsburgh has these girls’ backs and is ready to see them sweep the rest of their games.

Pitt Women’s Volleyball isn’t the only team from the University of Pittsburgh ranked number one in the nation. Pitt Men’s Soccer is also ranked number one in the nation, sitting at that top spot for three weeks in a row. The Panthers have a 10-1 record and are currently on a seven-game winning streak, defeating the No. 6 Denver Pioneers. This year marks the best start for the Panthers since winning 11 out of their first 12 matches back in the 2000 season. With five games left in the regular season, the Men’s Soccer team is looking to add to their seven-game winning streak.

Whether you’re a sports fan or not, everyone on Pitt’s campus can recognize the talent of our nationally ranked teams. From cheering at Acrisure Stadium to selling out the Petersen Events Center, Pitt fans are dedicated to their teams and hopeful for the rest of the games. One thing is for sure: Hail to Pitt!