Five Netflix Originals That Are Actually Original

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

I’m the type of person to always return to the comfort shows that I’ve already watched (sometimes several times over). However, this can definitely get old, and sometimes you’re just in the mood to try something new! But it can also be difficult to get recommendations for new shows, as the super popular ones tend to be very in-your-face. So, that being said, here are five great Netflix original TV shows that you may not have heard much about!

The Rain This post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller is definitely one of the better shows I’ve watched recently. The storyline is engaging, and I found the cinematography super cool. The way the show plays around with lighting and imagery is fascinating and adds a lot to the dystopian atmosphere. The acting is also very well done, which I think is rare as many sci-fi series like this tend to feel a bit cringeworthy at times. The show does start a little slow but eventually ramps up to a super intense and dramatic climax with a pretty satisfactory ending. It was originally filmed in Danish but can be watched in English as well as other languages. This fairly short three-season arc is worth a watch. Control Z This is another show that plays around with some cool editing. The premise essentially follows a high-tech cyberbullying hacker, so there is a lot of neat technological imagery. The mystery-rich plot is quite engaging in this Mexican telenovela-style teen drama. I did feel like the final season fell a bit short compared to the others in terms of its appeal, but the ending was ultimately satisfying. Overall, this series puts a pretty unique spin on the dreadfully overused trope of high school drama. It isn’t perfect, but I think the acting and cinematography are done very well and I truly enjoyed watching it. This one is filmed in Spanish but can also be watched in various other languages, including English. Selena: The Series Somewhat controversially, I loved this biographical drama about the life of Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla. It has received criticism for not providing a completely accurate and thorough retelling of Selena’s life, but I think the show does what it needs to do to pay tribute to this incredible Mexican-American story and popularize it for a mainstream network. It is still a pretty excellent portrayal of Selena’s life that is uplifting and heartbreaking all in one. And I think Christian Serratos is an amazing actress who does Selena’s voice and character complete justice with her portrayal. My advice is to not let the reviews keep you from giving this series a chance! Dark This is one of my all-time favorite TV shows, and it does not get nearly as much attention as it deserves. From plot to cinematography, this series is all kinds of crazy and creative. If you’re a sci-fi or time-travel nerd, this one is an essential watch. The mystery is engaging—if a bit disturbing at times—and the twists and turns will leave your jaw on the floor. The relationships between different characters and timelines can be super hard to follow at times, but this is honestly part of the fun of watching the show. It’s definitely not one to have in the background while doing other things; you really have to commit to get the full Dark experience. This show was originally filmed in German but can be watched dubbed over in English as well as in various other languages. Dead To me I debated whether or not to include this one because I don’t think it’s quite as underrated as some of the other shows on this list. But at the same time, I haven’t heard people obsessing over this show as much as they should. The plot is rich with drama, crime and comedy as it follows two grieving middle-aged women who meet during a group therapy session and continue to go through a multitude of life-changing experiences together. It’s funny and dramatic and the cast is excellent. Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini’s on screen rapport is hilariously chaotic as well as very moving at times. If you haven’t heard of this series yet, this is your sign to go give it a watch.

As a bonus, all of these series are completely released, so you won’t have to wait around for the next season to come out. I hope this list gives you some new shows to binge when you’re not in the mood to fall back on a classic. I also hope this list is original enough that you haven’t seen or heard of at least one of these titles. And if you haven’t, go ahead and add them to your watchlist!