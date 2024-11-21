Five Cozy Video Games for the Casual Gamer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

As we head into winter, I’m taking refuge in some of my favorite video games. Growing up on Nintendo, I learned that there are spaces in the gaming world for people who don’t see the appeal of shooters and have no interest in competition. If you’re interested in checking some out, these are my suggestions (in no particular order.)

Animal Crossing: new horizons

When someone asks me what my favorite game is, the Animal Crossing series is the first thing that comes to mind. New Horizons is the latest version and came out on the Nintendo Switch in March of 2020, causing its popularity to quickly skyrocket while people looked for sources of entertainment in lockdown. As a fan of the franchise since elementary school—when Wild World was the only game on my Nintendo DS—I was beyond hyped for this release, and it did not disappoint. In early versions of the game, your character was a simple villager moving to a new town. You got to know your neighbors, who were all talking animals, and went fishing and bug catching in order to pay off your mortgage to your landlord, a devious raccoon named Tom Nook. While these core elements hardly changed, the game evolved to have you play as the town’s mayor, giving you more opportunities to customize your experience. But New Horizons is a whole new layer of power. In this game, you move to a tropical island as part of a getaway package, and your creative control is outmatched. You have the ability to design pathways, move buildings, build bridges, and even terraform—that is, alter the landscape of the island. The world is yours to shape. Since the game moves in real time, it can get boring, especially once you have nothing left to design. But it’s still the perfect game to come back to every few months. Friendly villagers, calming music, and colorful elements will always be waiting for you on your island.

stardew valley

If you’re looking for a farming simulation, Stardew Valley is a great option. I have it on my Mac and Nintendo Switch, but it’s also available on some PlayStations, Xbox One, and mobile. The basic plot is that your character moves from the city to the countryside after inheriting their grandfather’s farm. While rehabilitating the plant life and harvesting crops on your new plot of land is a big part of the gameplay, the intriguing storyline makes this game stand out from the average simulation. There are some mysteries surrounding the town of Stardew Valley, including the presence of unknown spirits in the old Community Center, which shut down after a large corporation set up shop. Along the way, you discover secrets about the region’s history and get to know the townspeople. You can even start a family! Plus, the pixelated design gives the game a nostalgic, old-school feel.

Wylde Flowers

This game is my current fixation. Of all the cozy games I’ve played, this one has the richest narrative. You play as a young woman named Tara who winds up in a Stardew Valley-like scenario, moving to her aging grandmother’s plot of farmland to help out. But there’s a twist: Grandma Hazel is a witch, and you quickly learn that you are, too. As you learn more about your magical abilities, conflicts stir among the townspeople and it’s up to you and your coven to solve them. For fun side quests, cut scenes, and more, find Wylde Flowers on the Nintendo Switch, Steam, or Apple Arcade.

Legend of zelda: breath of the wild

Breath of the Wild is one of the most visually stunning video games I have ever encountered. From the beauty of wildlife and natural landscapes to the detailing of clothing and interior design, the game’s graphics continuously amazed me. What excited me even more was that this was the first true ‘open world’ game I had ever played. There is nowhere you have to go, no order you’re supposed to complete tasks—you are completely free to explore the terrain. I was addicted to this game from beginning to end. I hunted, foraged, cooked food, fought monsters, and befriended horses. There is a final boss, but there is no race to end. Even after you beat it, you can still go back and continue exploring or complete any side quests you missed. Though I haven’t revisited it in a while, this game will always have a spot on my Nintendo Switch.

Minecraft