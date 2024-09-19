This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

It’s always fun to treat yourself on your birthday. It’s even better when that treat is free! Check out some of these locations within Pittsburgh that offer freebies on birthdays. Be aware that some of these require you to join an email subscription, download a mobile app, or show proof of ID to confirm your birth date.

Starbucks Starbucks offers a free drink or food item for your birthday if you join Starbucks Rewards. The offer is only valid on the day of your birthday so be sure to redeem it! My favorite choice of birthday drink would have to be any of their shaken espresso drinks. McDonalds To get an order of free medium fries for your birthday, be sure to download the McDonald’s app and create an account. Panera By joining MyPanera, Panera’s rewards program, you’ll be able to redeem a birthday treat. I recommend their brownies or cookies! Primanti Bros Primanti Bros offers a $5 reward as part of their fanfare rewards program. Everyone knows Primanti Bros is a Pittsburgh classic, so treat yourself to a discounted menu item. Oliver’s Donuts Oliver’s Donuts is a great little donut shop located in Lawrenceville. If it’s your birthday, they’ll offer you a free donut with proof of ID. Their signature huckleberry donut is definitely worth a try. Yum! Jersey Mike’s Jersey Mike’s rewards will send you a coupon for a free regular sub and 16oz soda if you’re signed up for their Email Club subscription. Raising Cane’s Members of Raising Cane’s Caniac Club will receive a free drink on their birthday. You can sign up for this by heading to your closest Raising Cane’s location to get a card, then register with your email through the website. Rita’s By joining Rita’s e-club you’ll be emailed a coupon for a free birthday treat. The treat can be either a small Italian ice, frozen custard, or gelati. Jimmy Johns Jimmy Johns has a birthday surprise reward if you join their Freaky Fast Rewards program. Jimmy Johns will email you a coupon for a free sub sandwich around your birthday!

Celebrating your special day doesn’t have to be expensive. With these options, you can enjoy lots of freebies for your birthday. Remember to sign up for these rewards and loyalty programs in advance. Oh, and have an amazing birthday!