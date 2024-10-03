A Guide to (Almost) Everything the Carnegie Library Has to Offer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

If you know me, you know that the Carnegie Library (or CLP) is one of my favorite places to hang out in Oakland. As the (self-proclaimed) number one proponent of loving your local library, the number of people I know who aren’t actively using the library as much as they could be is CRIMINAL. To help fix this, I’ve put together a list of things you can access through CLP, and maybe some of these will surprise you. But before I get into all that, I strongly suggest that you…

Get a Library card!

Getting a library card is probably one of the best things I did when I first moved in. While you don’t necessarily need a library card to use the library as a study space, having a library card lets you access everything the library has to offer! Library cards are completely free, and as long as you have an address in Pittsburgh (dorms count!) and a form of photo ID (your Pitt ID will work), you are eligible for one. This also helps support the library because more active cards get them more government funding, which they use to provide even more opportunities to the community.

Branches & Books

CLP Main in Oakland is the closest branch to campus but there are 18 other branches scattered all over the city. The library system is expansive which means that if a certain book isn’t available at your closest library, you can probably request it from another location. If you’re logged in to the online catalog, you can browse books and place holds easily. Once you check out a book, you get up to six renewals on it for three weeks each, which is about 18 weeks, so you don’t have to stress about rushing through that 500-page monstrosity between all of your coursework. CLP also uses an auto-renewal system and sends email reminders when items are due, so you don’t have to worry too much about forgetting to renew and return your books on time.

Study spots

CLP Main is full of really great study spots. Aside from the many long tables on the second floor, there are also: smaller tables (first and second floors)

individual desks (second floor and the stacks (first floor))

armchairs (first and second floors)

window ledges (the stacks: first floor, second floor, and the Mezzanine)

The energy at CLP is also so much better than Hillman’s brutalist, sterile vibe, and it tends to be a lot quieter than Hillman generally is. They also have free WiFi, so you don’t have to worry about using a hotspot. Overall, it’s just a great place to lock in or even just to spend a little time with a good book.

Programs

Workshops, activities and seminars There’s always something happening at CLP. A quick look at their website gives you access to a schedule of upcoming events, or if you’re on their email list, you’ll get that information sent to you. Since the library is so connected to local history, going to these (usually free) programs can be informative and fun!

Public computers

Music equipment Through CLP, you can access instruments, scores and recording equipment. You can also book music production pods that block out outside sound that can fit up to four people inside.

Meeting rooms Can’t find a free group study room at Hillman? Main has a couple of meeting rooms that you can reserve ahead of time. On the Carnegie Library’s website, you can access the page to reserve a room. This is also how you would reserve a music production pod!

RAD passes With your library card, you have access to RAD passes. RAD passes are a way to get discounted or free tickets to local performances (ex: Pittsburgh Opera, Pittsburgh Public Theater) and attractions (ex: Pittsburgh Zoo, Frick Museums and Gardens). It’s a cool service that’s worth checking out if you’re trying to explore on a budget.



Digital Media And Streaming

One thing I love about my library card is its access to Hoopla. Hoopla is a free streaming service exclusive to library card holders. Hoopla gives you access to movies, TV shows, eBooks, audiobooks and even music! You can also download these to a mobile device to access them offline – something that I find makes four-hour-long bus rides home a bit more bearable. With Hoopla, you get five borrows a month, which doesn’t seem like a lot, but you have access to a lot more than you’d think. In addition to Hoopla, you also get access to Libby. Libby is a service that can be used to access eBooks and audiobooks. You can have up to ten items checked out at a time. You can use the app on most mobile devices, and it’s awesome if you’re really into eBooks.

The LiBrary of tHings