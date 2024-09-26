This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

The best time of year has certainly arrived. The leaves are starting to change, the smells of pumpkin spice and cinnamon are flooding the senses, and sweaters are starting to be brought out of storage. Autumn is officially here, and if there is anything I truly love about fall, it’s the ability to curl up with a mug of tea and read some books. So here are some reads that I think perfectly encapsulate the autumn season along with some books I plan to read this upcoming fall.

The Secret History By Donna Tartt

This would not be a fall TBR if the quintessential dark academia novel of The Secret History did not make the list. If you are looking for a thought-provoking novel based in a small New England liberal arts college following a group of Latin-obsessed, flawed, and slightly murderous classics students, I found your perfect read! Truly though, Donna Tartt’s prose lyrically describes obsession, beauty, and the idea of betrayal and mortality. All of the characters can be unlikeable, but it’s the dynamics between all of them that truly make this a novel that I constantly think of. Definitely curl up for the long ride that this book is with some good classical music in the background.

Practical Magic by alice hoffman

For me, no autumn is complete without a good midnight rewatch of the Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman Practical Magic movie. Nothing screams autumn to me more than a cozy plot of cursed true love in a family of witches. I always forget that this iconic movie is also a book, and not only one, but a whole series! Personally, this is on my TBR to finally read this fall. If you love sisterhood, witches, and some good ole practical magic, this is perfect you!

a study in drowning by ava reid

If you are looking for a slightly darker, whimsy book based in academia and fairytale, I would highly recommend this shorter fantasy novel by Ava Reid. Here we follow our protagonist Effy Sayre, who has throughout her life been haunted by visions of the fairy king she read in her beloved childhood tale Angharad — a tragic story of a mortal girl who falls in love with the fairy King. When she gets the chance to redesign the late author of the story’s manor, she jumps at the opportunity to discover the destiny of both herself and the connections to the darker forces hidden within the mystic of the manor. Even though I binged this book in one day while sitting on the beach, I felt the crumbling manor setting of Hiraeth to be extremely reminiscent of Scottish moors (which I personally associate with autumn). This book is excellent to devour with a good cup of tea, and if you are every bit obsessed with it as I am, Ava Reid is publishing a sequel later this year.

coraline by neil gaiman

For a creepier autumn read getting closer to the spooky season, I recommend Coraline. Every bit as good as the stop-motion movie, nothing beats following Coraline through the passageway to a different world of other mothers and button eyes.

the familiar by leigh bardugo

Another fall witchy novel for your reading pleasures, Leigh Bardugo’s latest novel is an excellent historical fantasy set during the Spanish Golden Age. Here we follow Luzia, who uses her scraps of magic to get by in her life as scullion maid, but after being discovered by nobility she is plunged into a complex world of magic, science, and religion. Bardugo’s writing on the complex connection of religion and magic set against the backdrop of Matrid in the Golden Age is beautiful and unforgettable. You’ll feel every bit as magical as Luzia while reading this novel.

the Lord of the rings by j.r.r tolkien

A classic fall adventure romp, fall would not be complete unless its partially spent in Middle Earth and the shire searching to destroy magical rings with Frodo and the hobbits. Nothing speaks to me as cozier than living in a hobbit hole, so of course this series made the list. Pull out your Hozier playlists, brew a good tea, and cozy up to this classic tale of elves, hobbits, and destiny.

pumpkin heads by Rainbow Rowell