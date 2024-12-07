What’s Cooking at Bryant Park’s Winter Village This Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Before I moved to New York City for school, my family and I always came into the city around the holidays to see the festivities it has to offer at that time of the year. We’d go to Santaland at the Macy’s in Herald Square, and of course, we’d stop at Rockefeller Center to see the Rockefeller Christmas Tree. However, my favorite part about our annual city trips was going to the Winter Village in Bryant Park, and I’ve made sure to visit at least once during every holiday season since moving here. Located between 40th and 42nd Street and Fifth and Sixth Avenue, the Winter Village at Bryant Park has so much to offer, from ice skating, to shops for any holiday gifts you still need to cross off your list, and most importantly, the food stands. I recently visited the Winter Village with some friends and took note of some of the food staples there this season.

1. Pickle Me Pete

Located near the fountain in Bryant Park, Pickle Me Pete is the go-to if you’re a pickle lover like me. They offer a “Pickle Flight,” which is a sample of six different flavors of pickles – perfect if you have a diverse pickle taste palette or want to be adventurous and try some new ones. My favorite thing to get here is their fried pickle on a stick, or as they call it, a “stickle.” It’s kosher dill pickle chips fried on a stick, and you can choose a sauce to dip it in, but I always go for ranch. I discovered Pickle Me Pete during my visit to the Winter Village last season, and had to make a stop back there again this year.

2. Bel-Fries

If you like fries, specifically truffle fries, Bel-Fries is another place you need to check out at the Winter Village. Located in the area by the ice skating rink, Bel-Fries are crispy belgian fries that come in different styles such as Classic, Queso and Bacon, and Double Truffle. I got the Double Truffle, which are truffle, parmesan fries with a black truffle mayo drizzled on top, which was so tasty. One thing about me is if I see a restaurant has truffle fries, I always have to get them, so of course, I had to try out Bel-Fries, and I was not disappointed.

3. Pizza By The Truffleist

Bryant Park is all about truffle this season. In addition to Bel-Fries, and the popular Cheesesteaks By The Truffleist stand, they recently added a Pizza By The Truffleist stand as well. While I didn’t get anything from here, one of my friends who went did, and she let me try a slice of the cheese pizza she got, and it was so delicious. Pizza is obviously a staple in New York City, but I feel like there aren’t many pizza food stands in the Winter Village, so this was a nice addition, and I will definitely try one of their other pizzas if I go again this season.

4. Happy Dumpling

This is another stand that I didn’t try, but my friend liked it so much last season that she had to get it again this year. She got the pork fried dumplings with their house sauce, and it looked so good I had to take a mental note to try it on my next trip. They’re located at S13 in the Winter Village for any dumpling lovers reading this.

5. No Chewing Allowed

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Winter Village trip if someone didn’t get a cup of hot chocolate! My friend wanted to get some from No Chewing Allowed, which is one of the more popular stands, so we waited in a bit of a line, but that makes sense given how well-known they are for their hot chocolate and truffles. There are many hot chocolate stands spread out around the Winter Village, but if you can only go one time, I would recommend waiting in the line for No Chewing Allowed. I mean, they have a line for a reason!

I’ve loved Bryant Park’s Winter Village since before I moved to New York City, and my love for it has only continued to grow. There’s so much to do, like ice-skating (or watching people ice-skate if you’re bad at it like I am), shopping, or indulging in the many different food stands to choose from. The food stands highlighted were the personal favorites of my trips, but there are so many other options at the Winter Village this season! I would highly recommend getting a trip in before it leaves on March 2nd, 2025.