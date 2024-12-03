The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I think we can all agree it’s been a crazy year in every aspect of American culture, and I understand more than most just how tense this can make a Thanksgiving dinner. One slip-up and the entire family can descend into madness, one snarl and suddenly no one is passing you the mashed potatoes. This election cycle has only fueled this annual tradition, and I know that many people are riddled with anxiety regarding their own Thanksgiving feasts. In the spirit of being demure, I have compiled a list of five topics you can discuss with your family just in case something a little too controversial is served up by your crazy uncle. These are sure to successfully pivot any high intensity situation, ensuring that you can enjoy your food and be left alone to nap in peace.

1. Wicked

There’s a reason this movie is everywhere right now. While I have yet to see the film, I had the pleasure of seeing Wicked on Broadway a few years ago. It’s a tale of friendship, and the plot is advanced by such beautifully composed music. The men at Thanksgiving dinner may not understand this one, but it will most certainly get the ladies yapping, and eventually the men will become invested in the conversation as well. As we know, men love to shove their noses into places they don’t belong, so it’s perfect!

2. The weather

I know this one is a bit generic, but hear me out. The weather in the Tri-State Area recently has actually been bewildering, and if there are going to be any outdoorsmen at your Thanksgiving feast, they are going to eat this topic up. The fires, the rain, the 70ºF temperatures in November – they cannot shut up about it. A good way to plant the seed for this one is by telling someone using the kitchen sink to “save water because we’re experiencing a drought.” That will most definitely capture the attention of any forest-loving freak.

3. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

“Reality television shows are so girly and ridiculous.” “They’re always scripted.” Let me tell you reality TV haters a secret…I don’t care. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was some of the best reality TV I’ve seen in a while. The drama was extremely entertaining. I say that with such confidence because I had my father, possibly the most detached man from all things pop culture, invested in the show and its contents for nearly an hour. He couldn’t believe what he was hearing, yet he was so intrigued. Just wait until Nov. 28, 2024 when I tell him that one of the women involved in the “soft swinging scandal” released her own storytime detailing Taylor Frankie Paul’s infamous Mormon affair.

4. Dancing with the Stars

As someone who hasn’t actually tuned into a single episode of Dancing with the Stars this season, I still know it has been amazing. One of my best friends, and Her Campus at Pace’s Ella Rodriguez, has done her best to inform me about the show, but I typically just end up watching the dances on TikTok. However, the impact of this season goes beyond the dances. The behind-the-scenes drama is so messy. All the “hidden” romances have me thinking that this may actually be a reality TV show more than it is a dance competition. It will certainly be a great topic to discuss this week, especially after the winning duo is revealed.

5. 2024 Grammy Nominations

Did your aunt bring up the economy? No need to be worried! Just mention how Ariana Grande’s eternal sunshine didn’t get nominated for Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammy Awards. I’m sure this will have her so puzzled that she can’t even begin to think about the economy. In all seriousness, Grammy nominations are a great way to bond with your family while also dodging heated conversations. Music is a great common ground for so many. Plus, debating the winner for Album of the Year is a lot more civil and less risky than debating politics.